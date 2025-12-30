×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Turkey calls Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'illegitimate'

By AFP | Dec. 30, 2025

Residents wave Somali flags as they attend a rally denouncing Israel’s recent announcement recognizing the breakaway Somaliland region, during a gathering calling for Somalia’s territorial unity at Mogadishu Stadium in Mogadishu on December 30, 2025. [AFP]

Turkey's president on Tuesday called Israel's recognition of Somaliland "illegitimate and unacceptable" as he hosted a visit by his Somali counterpart.

"Preserving the unity and integrity of Somalia in all circumstances holds special importance in our view. Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland is illegitimate and unacceptable," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press conference alongside Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Israel sparked criticism last Friday when it said it was officially recognising Somaliland -- a breakaway territory in Somalia's north.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The declaration was a first for the territory, which in 1991 had unilaterally declared secession from Somalia.

Israel's move has drawn widespread criticism from the African Union, Egypt and the European Union, which insist on war-torn Somalia's sovereignty.

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, has frequently clashed with Israel over a range of issues, especially over the conflict in Gaza and Israeli obstruction of aid to the Palestinian territory.

Mohamud said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "aggressive position, which also includes Somalia, is unacceptable".

He called Netanyahu's Somaliland declaration "a violation of international law" and "the start of insecurity and instability, especially for Somalia and the African region".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Somaliland Israel Recognises Somaliland Israel-Turkey Tensions Somalia
.

Latest Stories

Turkey calls Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'illegitimate'
Turkey calls Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'illegitimate'
World
By AFP
23 mins ago
Opposition to pick 2027 presidential flagbearer by March 2026, says Kalonzo
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
50 mins ago
Gideon Moi urges leaders to safeguard Jirongo's legacy
Western
By Mary Imenza
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

"Three widows, one legacy: The private life of Cyrus Jirongo"
By Mary Imenza 3 hrs ago
"Three widows, one legacy: The private life of Cyrus Jirongo"
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
By Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo 7 hrs ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
Grade 10 placement: Why principals have lost admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 8 hrs ago
Grade 10 placement: Why principals have lost admission powers
Blackout Wednesday: Why you experience weekly power outages
By Macharia Kamau 8 hrs ago
Blackout Wednesday: Why you experience weekly power outages
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved