UAE pledges Sh71 billion to UN Humanitarian Fund as US cuts funding

Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher holds the Global Humanitarian Overwiew 2025 report during a press conference in Geneva on December 3, 2024. [AFP]

Just a day after the United Nations appealed for nearly Sh3 trillion ($23 billion) to support 87 million people plagued by war, natural disasters, epidemic, and food shortages next year, the United Arab Emirates has pledged Sh71 billion ($550 million) to the Global Humanitarian Overview.

The initiative, launched December 8, 2025, targets assistance for 135 million people across 50 countries. As the United States reduces its financial backing to the UN, the UAE has emerged as a key benefactor, committing significant funds to aid vulnerable global populations, including in Africa, facing displacement, hunger and health challenges.

The pledge is in line with the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The UAE continues its steadfast commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts and working with our UN partners to ensure access to aid for those most impacted,” said Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the International Cooperation Minister.

The event drew notable figures, including Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita and featured keynote speakers such as philanthropist Bill Gates, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain, World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

This year’s Global Humanitarian Overview update comes amid drastic funding cuts, especially from the US.

UN humanitarian coordinator Tom Fletcher noted that in 2025, the appeal only raised Sh1.5 trillion ($12 billion), the lowest in a decade, forcing aid agencies to reduce assistance to 25 million fewer people than in previous years.

“This pledge embodies the directives of Sheikh Al Nahyan and reflects our profound belief in the necessity of international solidarity in responding to urgent humanitarian appeals,” said Al Hashimy.

For Africa, whose health systems remain fragile and which faces prolonged droughts and ongoing conflict, this funding boost is critical. Kenya continues to struggle with recurrent drought and displacement, particularly in arid northern and eastern regions.

Kenya currently hosts over half a million refugees from neighbouring conflict zones, including South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. International aid is vital to sustain distribution of food, provision of healthcare and shelter for these vulnerable populations.

The UAE’s support will reinforce UN agencies on the ground delivering food, medical aid and shelter to the hardest-hit communities.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of such contributions for health systems under strain.

“Warning signs of health system collapse manifest long before it occurs -- outbreaks spread, malnutrition increases and preventable deaths rise. However, when we come together, services can be restored and lives saved,” he said.

UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi welcomed the donation, saying, “While severe funding shortfalls present a significant challenge for millions of forcibly displaced people, contributions from governments like the UAE allow UNHCR to enhance its response efforts and provide a glimmer of hope for those in need.”

The UAE’s backing comes as the US, traditionally the largest UN humanitarian donor, reduces its contributions. This shift makes emerging donors such as the UAE critical to filling the gap, protecting vulnerable communities across Africa and beyond.

Cindy McCain of the World Food Programme highlighted the urgency amid growing food insecurity around the world: “As humanitarian needs soar and resources lag dangerously behind, the United Arab Emirates’ generous pledge is a lifeline that will help ensure urgent assistance reaches the people in greatest need. We thank the UAE for its humanitarian leadership in these unprecedented times.”