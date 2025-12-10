×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ukraine faces military aid shortfall as Europe struggles to plug US gap

By AFP | Dec. 10, 2025

A man walks by the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, a memorial dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers, in Kyiv on December 9, 2025. [AFP]

Military aid for Ukraine plummeted in the second half of 2025 as falling European contributions failed to make up for the halt in US support, data from the Kiel Institute showed Wednesday.

As US President Donald Trump wound down US contributions at the beginning of the year, Europe stepped up with record pledges of almost 20 billion euros ($23 billion) between March and June, more than offsetting the overall shortfall.

But Europe was only able to muster fewer than eight billion euros between July and October, meaning Ukraine overall received the second-lowest amount for a four-month period since Russia's 2022 invasion began.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The overall total for the first 10 months of 2025 stands at 32.5 billion euros, meaning an additional 9.1 billion euros would be needed by the end of the year to maintain the 41.6 billion euros annual average from 2022 to 2024.

Ukraine's allies would need to send another 5.1 billion euros before the end of the year to avoid the current-record annual low of 37.6 billion euros, set in 2022.

"Based on the data available through October, Europe has not been able to sustain the momentum of the first half of 2025,"  said Professor Christoph Trebesch, head of Kiel's Ukraine Support Tracker.

"If this slower pace continues in the remaining months, 2025 will become the year with the lowest level of new aid allocations ever for Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022," he added.

The United States contributed, on average, 21.4 billion euros to the 41.6 billion annual euros mean for 2022-2024, highlighting the scale of the task for Europe and other allies in filling the gap.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom increased their allocations substantially this year.

But Europe's leaders are looking for ways to fund a loan to Kyiv that, under current proposals, would be paid back by any eventual Russian reparations to Ukraine.

The EU on Wednesday laid out a plan to use frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine with 90 billion euros over the next two years.

Belgium, home to international deposit organisation Euroclear -- which holds most of the Russian assets -- has so far rejected the plan because of the potential legal repercussions. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ukraine Military Aid US President Donald Trump EU Ukraine Support Russia-Ukraine War
.

Latest Stories

Why Duale, Mudavadi and AG Oduor have been sued over Kenya-US health deal
Why Duale, Mudavadi and AG Oduor have been sued over Kenya-US health deal
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
27 mins ago
How leadership perspective elevates customer experience
Enterprise
By Grace Ngugi
35 mins ago
Why taxing Kenya's super-rich could raise Sh129.3b
Business
By Esther Dianah
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Duale, Mudavadi and AG Oduor have been sued over Kenya-US health deal
By Kamau Muthoni 27 mins ago
Why Duale, Mudavadi and AG Oduor have been sued over Kenya-US health deal
Why taxing Kenya's super-rich could raise Sh129.3b
By Esther Dianah 44 mins ago
Why taxing Kenya's super-rich could raise Sh129.3b
Maasai Mara: The deadliest assault on world's eighth wonder
By Julius Chepkwony and George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Maasai Mara: The deadliest assault on world's eighth wonder
Why IEBC is seeking powers to reject party lists
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Why IEBC is seeking powers to reject party lists
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved