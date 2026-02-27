UDA tightens grip in Malava after Shalakha wins West Kabras ward seat

Audio By Vocalize

UDA candidate Elphas Shalakha during a political campaign with Farouk Kibet. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has tightened its grip in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, after clinching the fiercely contested West Kabras ward seat in the just-concluded by-election.

UDA candidate Elphas Shalakha emerged victorious after garnering 3,317 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Bramwel Wasike Khaemba of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), who managed 2,640 votes.

Khaemba was running on a DCP ticket associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a race that had drawn intense political interest across the Western region.

Nivah Musa Khisa of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) came a distant third after securing 65 votes, while Shivoko Masini of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) received 79 votes. Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Edward Inzofu Indimuli trailed the pack with 30 votes.

Malava IEBC Returning Officer Salim Abdalla, who declared Shalakha as MCA elect, said the election was free and fair.

Shalakha, on his part, promised diligent service to the people, dismissing rigging and violence claims.

"I want to thank IEBC and West Kabras people for trusting in me. The election was free and fair and I am going to serve my people diligently for the remaining period and I would like to urge my competitors to set aside their differences and come together for the betterment of our people," said Shalakha.

The mini-poll was seen as a litmus test between President William Ruto’s UDA and emerging rival formations allied to Gachagua, with both sides investing heavily in campaigns.

Shalakha’s win now hands UDA a strategic foothold in the county assembly, strengthening the party’s grassroots network as the country steadily inches towards the 2027 General Election.

The West Kabras Ward by-election narrowed down to a fierce contest between the UDA and DCP parties.

At least 12,000 registered voters in the 27 polling stations across the ward to elect their new MCA to succeed David Ndakwa, who was elected MP following the death of Malulu Injendi.

There was a high presence of security officers drawn from the General Service Unit and the Administration Police.

Some voters claimed of harassment and dispossession of their identification cards in an attempt to rig the election.

At the Mukongolo polling station, a vehicle belonging to UDA agents was destroyed and some people were injured.

And at Muyuge station, a stronghold of DCP candidate Bramwel Khaemba, there was a high presence of police officers after a group of youths stormed a shop where some people were allegedly bribing voters.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to gazette the results, paving the way for Shalakha to be sworn in as the new Member of County Assembly (MCA) for West Kabras Ward.