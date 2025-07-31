×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Australia clears Sh1.3 trillion in student loan debts

By AFP | Jul. 31, 2025
Education university student money loan savings. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Australia passed laws Thursday to slash all student loan debts by 20 percent, clearing a combined US$10 billion of debt held by more than three million students.

Many Australians use government loans to help pay for university courses or other tertiary study.

But with university fees soaring -- a basic degree can cost US$25,000 (about Aus$40,000) or more each year -- students are increasingly saddled with hefty debts that can take decades to clear.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to cut student loan debt as a key cost-of-living measure in a general election earlier this year.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"We promised cutting student debt would be the first thing we did back in parliament -- and that's exactly what we've done," he said in a statement.

"Getting an education shouldn't mean a lifetime of debt."

The measures will cut US$3,500 from the average student debt of US$18,000, Albanese said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Student Loans Student Debt Relief University Fees
.

Latest Stories

Multichoice: Rising online piracy a threat to creative industry
Multichoice: Rising online piracy a threat to creative industry
Business
By Sofia Ali
7 mins ago
Study reveals potato's secret tomato heritage
Health & Science
By AFP
8 mins ago
Traffic disruptions during CHAN tournament on August 3
Nairobi
By Mate Tongola
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why police officers are quitting job for activism
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 5 hrs ago
Why police officers are quitting job for activism
Why Ruto, Kindiki are the new handout masters
By Ndung’u Gachane 10 hrs ago
Why Ruto, Kindiki are the new handout masters
"This can't even buy cooking oil": Why teachers are angry with TSC's Sh36 salary increase
By Mike Kihaki 10 hrs ago
"This can't even buy cooking oil": Why teachers are angry with TSC's Sh36 salary increase
Till debt do us part: Why you must divorce before suing your spouse
By Kamau Muthoni 10 hrs ago
Till debt do us part: Why you must divorce before suing your spouse
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved