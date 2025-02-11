Duterte's future in balance as Philippine election season kicks off

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gives a statement on impeachment complaints filed against her at her office in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila on February 7, 2025. [AFP]

Campaigning began Tuesday in the Philippines for mid-term elections that could set the table for the next presidential race and determine the political future of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte.

Talk show hosts, movie stars and a preacher jailed on sex-trafficking charges are among the candidates vying for a dozen open Senate seats.

While the May 12 vote will fill more than 18,000 posts nationwide, it is the would-be senators who are facing a duty few bargained for -- serving as jurists in the impeachment trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte's eldest daughter.

The vice president, whose alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos has imploded spectacularly, was impeached by the House of Representatives last week on charges of "violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes."

Sixteen votes in the 24-seat Senate are now needed to deliver a conviction that would bar Duterte from public office, including a presidential run she says she is "seriously considering."

"The composition of the next Senate will be crucial" to the trial's outcome, Dennis Coronacion, head of the political science department of Manila's University of Santo Tomas, told AFP.

The Duterte camp last week put out a statement urging voters to "choose wisely who they will vote for, especially in the Senate, where the fate of VP Sara will be decided."

That message resonated with Gina Tamayo, a 43-year-old fruit vendor, who told AFP she would not support a candidate who might vote to impeach Duterte.

"I don't believe the allegations against her," Tamayo said.

But Charity Vargas, 39, said her vote would not be influenced by the impeachment issue.

"I know who I should vote for... those who have proven themselves already and are honest."

Tuesday's campaign kick-off is limited to Senate hopefuls and candidates for so-called party-list seats -- reserved for interest groups ranging from taxi drivers to midwives.

Electioneering will kick into higher gear next month when candidates for the remaining 254 House seats and thousands of local positions launch their bids for office.

Streets will teem with colourful posters and radio airwaves will be dominated by campaign jingles, but the carnival-like atmosphere belies a darker side.

With control over local purse strings in the balance, even lower-level elected offices can be bitterly contested, with occasionally deadly results.

Police say they are already investigating 12 incidents of possible "election-related" violence, including the shooting death of a candidate for a local post.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Jean Fajardo told reporters last month that three to five "private armed groups" that were backing politicians she did not identify were being monitored.

"These can do a lot to... harass candidates or worse, create violence to influence the outcome of the election," she said.

In the 2022 presidential election, police said three security guards and one voter were shot dead in separate incidents on the southern island of Mindanao.

Hours before polls opened, another nine people were wounded in a grenade attack at a polling station.

A survey by pollster Social Weather Stations last month listed job creation, food security, the health system, education and workers' rights as Filipinos' top concerns.

But the contest for Senate seats often boils down to name recognition, something polls suggest will continue.

Congressman and former television personality Erwin Tulfo and talk show host brother Ben Tulfo are both favourites to join a third sibling, Senator Raffy Tulfo, as members of the senior chamber.

Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is looking to return to the Senate on a slate backed by President Marcos, whose sister Imee is polling well after early struggles.

According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, the Marcos clan is one of at least 24 families running five or more candidates in a country long dominated by political dynasties.

In the southern city of Davao, multiple Duterte family members will seek office as they attempt to maintain control of their traditional stronghold.

Rodrigo Duterte, who will turn 80 years old before election day, is running for his old job, mayor of Davao -- the city that launched his political career.

If he wins, he could be joined at city hall by his son Sebastian, who is seeking to become vice mayor.