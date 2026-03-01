10,000 households receive food, water in drought hit Mandera county

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi-based businessman Haji Samoow donates food aid to more than 10,000 households and water trucking to hard-hit areas in Takaba, Banisa, Elwak and Rhamu, Mandera County. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Residents of Mandera County are urgently appealing for intervention as the drought situation worsens.

This comes as Nairobi-based businessman Haji Samoow donated food aid to more than 10,000 households and water trucking to hard-hit areas in Takaba, Banisa, Elwak and Rhamu during the holy month of Ramadan.

Samoow called on the national and county governments to scale up emergency response efforts to cushion communities in the most affected areas.

“The situation on the ground is dire and continues to deteriorate by the day. We need urgent and coordinated intervention from both levels of government to save lives and protect livelihoods,” he said.

He regretted that many families are struggling to access basic necessities, including food and clean water, warning that sustained support is critical to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the timely assistance but called for more intervention as drought bites.

“We are thankful for the food and water support during this blessed month of Ramadan. However, the drought has deeply affected us, and many families are still in desperate need,” said Edhin Osman, a resident of Rhamu.

Hassan Farah Kulow said the prolonged dry spell has devastated livelihoods, with livestock deaths increasing due to lack of water and pasture.

“Our animals are dying, and our way of life is under threat. The government must act swiftly before the situation spirals further,” he said.

In Sala area, Bashir Ahmed Mohamed said many households are surviving on the generosity of well-wishers.

“Without this support, many families would go without meals. We are appealing for more help, especially food and water supplies,” he said.

Local leaders and residents are now calling on government and humanitarian agencies and well-wishers to work together to avert a crisis in the county.