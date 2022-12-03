Senegalese male MP slaps female MP

A fight broke out in Senegal's Parliament after a male MP slapped his female colleague during a budget presentation.

Massat Samb, an opposition MP, walked over and slapped Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the ruling coalition Benno Bokk Yakaar which led to a scuffle.

Amy threw a chair back at Samb and was tackled by another MP to the floor, which led to the suspension of the session after several MPs were involved in the scuffle.

Tensions in the country are high between the ruling coalition and the opposition since a legislative election in which the ruling party lost its majority, amid concerns that President Macky Sall will run for a third term in 2024.

Sall, 60, has refused to disclose whether he will run, with opposition politicians saying that if he were to run then he would breach term limits and his promise.

His supporters however are pushing for a constitutional change to allow him to run.