× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Ethiopia forms body to negotiate with Tigray forces

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. [Mulugeta Ayene, AP]

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday the federal government had formed a committee to negotiate with forces from the rebellious northern region of Tigray, in the first public confirmation of a key step towards peace negotations.

The nearly two-year conflict in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has displaced more than 9 million people, plunged parts of Tigray into famine conditions and killed thousands of civilians.

"Regarding the peace ... a committee has been established and it will study how we will conduct talks," Abiy told parliament, the first time he has publicly referred to the body.

The committee, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, has 10 to 15 days to hammer out details of negotiations.

Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said his group was prepared to participate in a "credible, impartial and principled" peace process and would send a delegation.

KEEP READING

The TPLF - a former rebel army turned political party - dominated national politics for nearly three decades until Abiy's appointment in 2018 reduced their rule to Tigray.

"We are not prepared to make secret deals or bargain away our principles for material inducements," Debretsion said in an open letter posted on Twitter.

The TPLF accused Abiy of wanting to centralise power at the expense of the regions, while he said they were seeking to regain national power.

Fighting erupted in Tigray in November 2020 and spilt over into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara last year.

Troops from neighbouring Eritrea also entered the conflict in support of Abiy's force. Eritrean and Ethiopian forces withdrew from most of Tigray in mid-2021 and the Abiy government declared a unilateral ceasefire in March.

Legislator Desalegn Chane said on Tuesday that negotiations should not exclude Amhara and Eritrean forces. Both fought on the side of the Ethiopian military but faced mounting accusations of abuses, which they denied.

Last month, regional state media reported 4,000 people had been arrested in Amhara - including a prominent general, militia members and journalists. Analysts said it appeared that the central government was trying to reassert its authority over some Amhara factions; the government said the arrests were related to "illegal activities" and possible killings.

The war between the national government forces and its allies and the Tigrayan forces has upset Abiy's plans to modernise Ethiopia's sclerotic state-run economy.

Widespread reports of mass killings of civilians and sexual violence and allegations of ethnic cleansing also triggered Ethiopia's suspension from a major trade agreement that gave Ethiopia preferential access to U.S. markets - a move the government said could cost the nation 1 million jobs.

The government has said the reports of rights abuses are exaggerated.

A U.N. investigation found all sides had committed abuses, but although the national rights body has released reports on abuses in Amhara and Afar, the full extent of killings and rapes in Tigray has yet to be documented.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Foreign shooters start arriving for Kenya Open event
Chinese Pang Jun was the first foreigner shooter to arrive in the country for this year’s Kenya Open Level-3 Shotgun slated for Shaba Range
Coach says Kenyans got valuable lessons in Italy
National women beach volleyball head coach Salome Wanjala has said Kenya’s participation in the 2022 World Championships in Rome, Italy

MOST READ

Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree

AFRICA

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention
Kenya calls for deployment of regional force to Congo

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

Kenya calls for deployment of regional force to Congo
The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone

By Reuters | 1 day ago

The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC