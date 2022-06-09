× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Twitter shareholders to vote on sale to Elon Musk by August

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 9th 2022 | 2 min read
Twitter Inc anticipates a shareholder vote on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk could come by early August, as it continues to work constructively to complete the deal with the world's richest person, the social media company's top executives told employees on Wednesday.

Musk's lawyers warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from the acquisition if the company fails to provide the data he seeks on spam and fake accounts.

Twitter has said it is continuing to share information with Musk. Part of that data is the "firehose," a set comprising all tweets on the platform analyzed by different parameters, such as devices of users or profiles of accounts that publish tweets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Twitter sells this data to social media monitoring companies as part of its licensing business but plans to furnish it to Musk for free as part of the information exchange, the sources said. The firehose does not contain confidential information, such as personal details of Twitter users that are not public or how often they verify their accounts, the sources added.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal last month tweeted he did not believe a calculation of fake and spam accounts could be performed outside the company, because it would require private information that Twitter cannot share.

It was not clear how much confidential information about its user base Twitter will share with Musk. The Washington Post first reported on the sharing of the firehose.

A Musk spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter's top lawyer Vijaya Gadde told an employee meeting that the company anticipates it could hold a shareholder vote on the Musk deal in late July or early August.

During the internal meeting, the company's top executives said Twitter was working to improve its defenses against fake accounts and accounts that spread cryptocurrency spam.

