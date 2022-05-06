× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Pope gave green light to secret deal to free kidnapped nun, court told

WORLD
By Reuters | May 6th 2022 | 3 min read
Pope Francis speaks in the plenary assembly of the International Union of Superiors General (IUSG) at the Vatican, May 5, 2022. [Reuters]

Pope Francis approved a secret million-euro operation to free a Colombian nun who was held captive for more than four years by an Islamist militant group in Mali before she was released in 2021, a cardinal told a Vatican court on Thursday.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, 73, the only cardinal among 10 defendants at a corruption trial that began last July, also testified that he had no improper relations with an Italian woman who was an intermediary in the operation to free the nun.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali, in February 2017. 

Becciu testified that Cecilia Marogna, who is also a defendant at the trial, put him in touch with a London-based risk and intelligence company in 2018 to work out a way to win her freedom.

The cardinal said that he told the pope that the operation, including the establishment of a "contact network" and an eventual ransom, would cost at most about a million euros.

KEEP READING

"He approved. I must say that every phase of that operation was approved by the Holy Father," Becciu testified.

Becciu, who was deputy secretary of state between 2011-2018, is accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and inducing a witness to perjury. He denies all charges.

Becciu said a special account for the operation was set up in the Vatican's Secretariat of State and that payments were made to accounts indicated by Marogna.

Becciu said the intelligence company established direct contact with the kidnappers but did not say if a ransom was paid.

He said that the arrangement was kept secret even from the Vatican's security chief at the time because any leak would have risked international criticism and "endangered the lives and safety of other missionaries".

Marogna is charged with embezzlement and he is charged with abetting the embezzlement. She also denies any wrongdoing.

The indictment issued in July said she had received about 575,000 euros in 2018-2019 from the Secretariat of State. Prosecutors accused her in their indictment handed down in July of using much of it for "personal benefit", including the purchase of luxury goods. She has denied this.

'OFFENSIVE INSINUATIONS'

The pope fired Becciu from another Vatican post in 2020, accusing him of nepotism in favour of his brothers, a charge he also denies.

Two months ago, the pope lifted Becciu's oath of "pontifical secrecy" so that he could answer questions relating to Marogna and the kidnapping of the nun.

Becciu took issue with the Italian media, which has dubbed Marogna, 41, "the cardinal's lady".

He told the court that his relationship with Marogna had been "distorted, with offensive insinuations, of an infamous nature, harmful to my priestly dignity".

The trial revolves mostly around the purchase by the Vatican's Secretariat of State of a building in a posh area of London as an investment of about 350 million euros starting in 2014.

But the deal went bad and the Vatican lost 217 million euros. Vatican prosecutors have charged two Italian brokers with extortion.

During Thursday's seven-hour hearing, Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi grilled Becciu on other aspects of the deal, the cardinal's institutional relations with other Vatican officials and which banks the Vatican used.

Other defendants at the trial include former Vatican officials and employees who are charged with embezzlement and various other financial crimes connected with the real estate deal. All have denied any wrongdoing.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Abramovich says he has not asked for Chelsea loan to be repaid
Roman Abramovich on Thursday denied media reports that he has asked for his loan to Chelsea football club
Eintracht ease past 10-man West Ham into Europa League final
Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0 in their Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday to reach their first European final

MOST READ

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time

By Reuters | 37 minutes ago

Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time
Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction
MP dies after standoff with anti-govt protesters

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

MP dies after standoff with anti-govt protesters
UK PM Johnson suffers heavy losses in London in local elections

By Reuters | 4 days ago

UK PM Johnson suffers heavy losses in London in local elections

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC