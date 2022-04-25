Elon Musk taking Twitter private in Sh5 trillion deal
WORLD
By Reuters
| Apr 25th 2022 | 1 min read
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for Sh5 trillion ($44 billion) cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.
Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.
KEEP READING
Twitter's shares were up about 6% following the news.
RELATED VIDEOS
State agencies fight over failure to charge Mithika Linturi in hate speech caseOcharo sent Haji a protest letter stating that the NCIC will privately prosecute Linturi. But Haji accuses Ocharo of sidestepping her bosses.
I will not vote for Raila if he doesn't pick Kalonzo as running mate - Kitui senatorKitui Senator Enock Wambua says he will only vote for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga if he picks Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.
MOST READ
How a kind-hearted Kibaki helped settle guard's hospital bill
NATIONAL
- Tide turns in Nyanza, giants trounced in exam results
EDUCATION
- Government declares Friday, April 29 a national holiday
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Oparanya bypasses his deputy, leaves county under executive
WESTERN
- Mwai Kibaki: Champion of the 'economics' of healthcare for all
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Rosa Agutu
- 'It haunts me many girls I 'cut' bled to death at birth'
HEALTH & SCIENCE