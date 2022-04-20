× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 20th 2022 | 2 min read
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on June 13, 2019.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted a series of dashes for a missing word followed by "is the Night", days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N for $43 billion.

The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social media company to adopt a "poison pill" to protect itself.

Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O, on Monday tweeted "Love Me Tender", an Elvis Presley song after Twitter opted for a plan to sell shares at a discount to prevent any attempt by shareholders to amass a stake of more than 15%. Musk currently has a 9.1% stake. 

The New York Post on Tuesday reported Musk was willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter private, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The billionaire, who is Twitter's second-biggest shareholder, is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.

KEEP READING

Musk may also be willing to borrow against his current stake if necessary, a move that could possibly raise several billion additional dollars, according to the New York Post report.

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment from Musk.

More private-equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for Twitter, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday without naming the firm.

The interest emerged after Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private-equity firm, contacted the social media platform last week to explore a buyout that would challenge Musk's offer.

Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, the sources told Reuters.

Many investors, analysts and investment bankers expect Twitter's board to reject Musk's offer in the coming days, saying it is inadequate.

Share this story
Man made famous for 'saving' gold miners from death
Those involved in gold mine accidents are given an oral concoction to drink for one week alongside a powder taken for a similar period of time. 
Prisons boss John Warioba: Kamiti fraud videos are old
Citizen Television exposed inmates who used mobile phones to defraud Kenyans out of hundreds of thousands of shillings, or even millions, through mobile money services.

MOST READ

UDA fallout? Susan Kihika breaks silence
UDA fallout? Susan Kihika breaks silence

POLITICS

By Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Congo nun overcomes blackouts with homemade hydroelectric plant

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Congo nun overcomes blackouts with homemade hydroelectric plant
Prince Harry says he made sure queen was 'protected' during recent trip

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Prince Harry says he made sure queen was 'protected' during recent trip
Bionic limbs lift self-esteem of amputees

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Bionic limbs lift self-esteem of amputees
Ivory Coast's Ouattara names central banker as vice president

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ivory Coast's Ouattara names central banker as vice president

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC