Boeing sorry after China jet crash
By Betty Njeru
| Mar 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
Boeing now says it will assist with investigations after the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed on Monday with 132 people on board.
Boeing, in a statement yesterday evening said: “Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them.”
The aerospace company says it is in communication with the US National Transportation Safety Board and a team of technical experts to identify the cause of the crash.
Boeing is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) March 21, 2022
International media reported no sign of survivors as of Tuesday, March 22.
The flight was en route from Kunming, to the port city of Guangzhou when it crashed.
Chinese media also reported remains of burnt identity cards and wallets at the crash site.
The plane involved in Monday’s accident was a Boeing 737-800, which was less than seven years old.
It is the latest in an unfortunate series of crashes involving Boeing planes.
In March 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed six minutes after takeoff on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya.
All 157 people on board died. The 737 MAX planes were then grounded after a public outcry.
