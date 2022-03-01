Burkina Faso national conference approves 3-year military-led transition
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Mar 1st 2022 | 2 min read
A national conference in Burkina Faso has adopted a charter that will allow a junta that seized power in the West African state in January to lead a 3-year transition, a Reuters reporter said.
The conference approved the charter, which was later signed by junta leader Lt. Colonel Henri-Paul Damiba in the early hours of Tuesday after a day-long debate in the capital Ouagadougou.
Damiba, who did not speak during the signing, led the January 24 coup that ousted President Roch Marc Kabore.
The coup, the fourth in the West Africa region in 18 months, including two in Mali, and an attempted coup in Guinea Bissau in early February, has raised concerns of a to backslide in democracy in a region that was shedding its 'coup belt' moniker.
KEEP READING
A commission that drafted the transitional charter had proposed a two-and-a-half-year transition, saying the junta had said it needed around two years to stabilise the country and organise elections.
Burkina Faso, alongside neighbours Mali and Niger, is struggling to contain attacks by armed militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State who have killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the West Africa Sahel area, rendering swathes of territories ungovernable and weakening governments.
Eddie Komboigo, leader of the main opposition party who came second in the 2020 presidential election, welcomed the charter.
"It is true that not everyone is going to be happy with the transitional charter... but it was the consensus that we reached," Komboigo said, urging the junta to negotiate with regional leaders and international partners so that all can agree on the length of the transition.
Burkina Faso was suspended from the Economic Community of West African States, and the African Union, which have both called for a speedy return to constitutional order, while the U.S. has halted nearly $160 mln in aid due to the coup.
RELATED VIDEOS
Senator Linturi seeks Sh10m in damages from StateLinturi said he was arrested in the wee hours of the night and driven carelessly at 'break-neck' speed across several counties.
China-Russia trade has surged as countries grow closerTotal trade between China and Russia jumped 35.9% last year to a record $146.9 billion, according to Chinese customs data.
MOST READ
OKA postpones signing of coalition agreement
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- Moses Kuria: What I told OKA principles
POLITICS
- List of DP Ruto's entourage to the USA
NATIONAL
- Sacco to pay woman Sh1.5m for using her picture
CENTRAL
- Plot to unseat Wetang’ula hots up ahead of August poll
POLITICS
- Kuria announces will run for Kiambu governor seat
POLITICS
By Dennis Tarus