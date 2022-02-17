× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as president

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 17th 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, leader of the military junta that overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January, is sworn in as head of state during a ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso February 16, 2022. [Reuters]

Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba was sworn in as president on Wednesday, weeks after leading a successful coup, and he promised to deal with the mounting insecurity that helped oust his predecessor.

Damiba led a military junta that on January 24 overthrew President Roch Kabore, citing Kabore's inability to curb an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and forced more than one million people to flee their homes in the West African country.

The lieutenant colonel, who had little public profile before he appeared on state television last month to announce the takeover, opened his speech at Wednesday's ceremony with a moment of silence for the civilians and soldiers killed in the fight against militants.

"To...gain the upper hand over the enemy, it will be necessary... to rise up and convince ourselves that as a nation we have more than what it takes to win this war," said Damiba, dressed in military fatigues and a red beret.

KEEP READING

He said he would reorganise the armed forces to strengthen the link between the intelligence service and field operations and would make logistical support more flexible.

He also pledged to fight corruption and depoliticise the public administration.

Damiba has not said how long he plans to hold power, but has promised to work with the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), towards a return to democratic elections. read more

The military coup in Burkina Faso followed takeovers in Mali, Guinea and Chad since 2020, raising fears of coup contagion among regional leaders.

In Mali, unrest was also driven by the government's failure to contain the Islamist threat that since 2015 has spread across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

ECOWAS last month suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies because of the coup, but it stopped short of imposing the kind of sanctions it has imposed on Mali and Guinea.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ukraine rebels accuse government forces of attacks
Separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

AFRICA

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Somali doctors open war-scarred nation's only public blood bank

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

Somali doctors open war-scarred nation's only public blood bank
Uganda suspends mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals

By Winfrey Owino | 15 hours ago

Uganda suspends mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

By Brian Okoth | 17 hours ago

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
DP Ruto’s remarks caused storm in DRC, Kenyan ambassador says

By Winfrey Owino | 17 hours ago

DP Ruto’s remarks caused storm in DRC, Kenyan ambassador says

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC