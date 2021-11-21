× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached

WORLD
By Reuters | November 21st 2021

Sudan's then-Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. [Reuters]

Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following weeks of unrest triggered by a coup, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats, and all political detainees will be released under an agreement between the military and civilian political parties, said Nasir, who attended the negotiations that led to the agreement.

The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday before announcing the agreement, said a source with knowledge of the talks.

It was unclear how much of the Forces of Freedom and Change civilian coalition that had been sharing power with the military would be part of the deal.

KEEP READING

 US, Kenya push call for peace in Sudan and Ethiopia

 Mobile phone lines inside Sudan are cut before planned protests

 Sudanese security forces use tear gas to disperse anti-coup protests- witnesses

 Kericho herbalist denies killing foreign client

Activist groups leading protests since the coup have demanded that the military exit politics altogether.

The media adviser of military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on October 25, derailing a transition towards democracy agreed after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The military dissolved Hamdok's cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held top positions under a power-sharing deal agreed with the military following Bashir's ouster.

Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all political detainees and a return to power-sharing as a precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.

The coup triggered a campaign of mass demonstrations against the military, and activists had called for further protests on Sunday.

Western powers that had backed Sudan's political transition condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to Sudan.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Wanajeshi 74 warejea nchini, walikuwa wanalinda salama Dafur, Sudan

Kifo Sudan Kusini: Familia moja Likuyani, Kakamega yaomboleza baada ya mpendwa wao kuuawa na waasi

South Sudan Peace Deal : Kalonzo Musyoka witnesses swearing in of Riek Machar as Vice President

Where is Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai? She has not been seen in public for 18 days
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying at home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Student with Sh102m in bank account blocked from withdrawing
Student with Sh102m in bank account blocked from withdrawing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
For 85 minutes, Kamala Harris was US President

By Reuters | 1 day ago

For 85 minutes, Kamala Harris was US President
Austria to go back into full lockdown as of Monday

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Austria to go back into full lockdown as of Monday
Bridging Africa's digital divide: The rise of community internet

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Bridging Africa's digital divide: The rise of community internet
What will a modern socialist China bring to the world?

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content] | 2 days ago

What will a modern socialist China bring to the world?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC