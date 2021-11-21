Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached
WORLD
By Reuters
| November 21st 2021
Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following weeks of unrest triggered by a coup, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.
Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats, and all political detainees will be released under an agreement between the military and civilian political parties, said Nasir, who attended the negotiations that led to the agreement.
The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday before announcing the agreement, said a source with knowledge of the talks.
It was unclear how much of the Forces of Freedom and Change civilian coalition that had been sharing power with the military would be part of the deal.
KEEP READING
US, Kenya push call for peace in Sudan and Ethiopia
Mobile phone lines inside Sudan are cut before planned protests
Sudanese security forces use tear gas to disperse anti-coup protests- witnesses
Activist groups leading protests since the coup have demanded that the military exit politics altogether.
The media adviser of military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on October 25, derailing a transition towards democracy agreed after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
The military dissolved Hamdok's cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held top positions under a power-sharing deal agreed with the military following Bashir's ouster.
Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all political detainees and a return to power-sharing as a precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.
The coup triggered a campaign of mass demonstrations against the military, and activists had called for further protests on Sunday.
Western powers that had backed Sudan's political transition condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to Sudan.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wanajeshi 74 warejea nchini, walikuwa wanalinda salama Dafur, Sudan
Kifo Sudan Kusini: Familia moja Likuyani, Kakamega yaomboleza baada ya mpendwa wao kuuawa na waasi
South Sudan Peace Deal : Kalonzo Musyoka witnesses swearing in of Riek Machar as Vice President
Where is Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai? She has not been seen in public for 18 daysChinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying at home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Student with Sh102m in bank account blocked from withdrawing
NATIONAL
- Kenya Power stopped from demanding employees’ wealth, M-Pesa details
NATIONAL
- Court of appeal suspends decision by High Court that nullified 23 laws
NATIONAL
- Kenyan women researchers release single cervical cancer vaccine
NATIONAL
- Duale may be Ruto’s secret pick for running mate
OPINION
- Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]
NATIONAL