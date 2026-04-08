Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will

The Gachagua family spokesman, Kibaara Gachagua, during an interview with The Standard over their late brother's will on April 7, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The push and pull between the family of the late former Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua and his brother former Deputy President Rigathi has roped in the larger family who read politics in the matter. Whereas President William Ruto has vowed to help Nderitu's widow and children strip Rigathi of the properties he inherited from his brother, the larger family says the will ought to be respected.

The family of the late Nahashon Gachagua, the father of the late Nderitu and Rigathi, have dismissed claims that Nderitu’s will was forged, maintaining that it was prepared by the former governor’s lawyers several months before his hospitalisation in London, where he later passed on on February 24, 2017.