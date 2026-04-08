Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will

By Ndungu Gachane and Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 8, 2026
The Gachagua family spokesman, Kibaara Gachagua, during an interview with The Standard over their late brother's will on April 7, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The push and pull between the family of the late former Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua and his brother former Deputy President Rigathi has roped in the larger family who read politics in the matter. Whereas President William Ruto has vowed to help Nderitu's widow and children strip Rigathi of the properties he inherited from his brother, the larger family says the will ought to be respected.

The family of the late Nahashon Gachagua, the father of the late Nderitu and Rigathi, have dismissed claims that Nderitu’s will was forged, maintaining that it was prepared by the former governor’s lawyers several months before his hospitalisation in London, where he later passed on on February 24, 2017.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nderitu Gachagua Family Gachagua Family Feud Rigathi Gachagua Nderitu Gachagua Will
.

Latest Stories

Experts dismiss CS Wandayi's claims, fault opaque fuel deals, policy failures
Experts dismiss CS Wandayi's claims, fault opaque fuel deals, policy failures
Business
By Ronald Kipruto
1 hr ago
Kenya to benefit from Sh1.29 trillion Afreximbank emergency fund
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Inside State's plan to auction Kenya's generational mineral wealth
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful
Puzzle of 'missing' Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Puzzle of 'missing' Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
By Graham Kajilwa and Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved