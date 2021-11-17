US, Kenya push call for peace in Sudan and Ethiopia
WORLD
By Jael Mboga
| November 17th 2021
The United States and Kenya governments have reiterated their concern about the military takeover in Sudan.
The two called for the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government.
Kenya and the US held the second session of the Kenya–US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Nairobi yesterday.
Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing peace.
Kenya and the United States pledged to work closely on the UN Security Council and in other regional and multilateral institutions to address sources of regional instability.
Both countries reiterated the importance for the government of Ethiopia, the TPLF, and all armed actors involved in the violent conflict in Ethiopia to commit to an immediate cessation of hostilities and a negotiated ceasefire.
Kenya and the US further expressed their continued commitment to countering and degrading al Shabaab in Somalia.
In particular, in line with Resolution 2607 (2021), they planned to cooperate, alongside international and regional partners, in combatting the exploitation of al Shabaab.
The United States expressed gratitude for Kenya’s contribution of troops to the AU Mission in Somalia.
Both countries expressed concern about the slow implementation of the Revitalised Peace Accord in South Sudan and underscored the importance of supporting the implementation of the peace agreement.
On November 13, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital Khartoum as protesters gathered for nationwide mass rallies against a military takeover last month, witnesses said.
Reuters reported that the demonstrations come two days after military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the formation of a new ruling council that excludes the civilian coalition the military had been sharing power with since 2019.
Sudanese pro-democracy groups condemned the move and vowed to continue their campaign of civil disobedience and protests against the October 25 coup.
Security forces closed bridges between central Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North to vehicles and pedestrians, laying barbed wire to block access.
Roads to strategic sites including the presidential palace, the cabinet office and the airport were also shut, witnesses told Reuters.
