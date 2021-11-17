× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Gunmen kill at least 25 in southwest Niger

WORLD
By Reuters | November 17th 2021

Abubakar Adam and wife, parents of seven children kidnapped at Salihu Tanko Islamic school by bandits, speak during an interview in Niger on August 11, 2021. [Reuters]

Unidentified gunmen have killed at least 25 people in southwest Niger, officials said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of deadly raids along the country's border with Mali.

Attackers on motorcycles stormed the camp of a local self-defence militia near the village of Bakorat in the Tahoua region on Tuesday, said Attawane Abeitane, mayor of the nearby town of Tillia.

A gunfight lasted for several hours before Nigerien security forces arrived and repelled the attackers, Abeitane said. A security official said only one of the defence militia survived.

"These are terrorists who came from outside and there were many of them," Abeitane said. "There were deaths among the terrorists, and motorcycles were also burned."

No group claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack. A local affiliate of Islamic State has killed hundreds in rural communities near the Malian border this year.

One raid on Bakorat and neighbouring villages in March killed 137 people, one of the deadliest days in Niger's recent history. Local officials blamed that attack on Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

In the absence of a permanent military presence, some villages and towns have taken up arms to defend themselves, though security analysts fear this can stoke the violence.

The attack is part of a wider wave of violence that since 2017 has swept across West Africa's Sahel region, a band of arid terrain south of the Sahara Desert.

Some of the worst attacks have been centred in the border region of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the region, and millions displaced.

Pregnant smokers, alcoholics spiking preterm births in Nyanza
Premature, also known as preterm birth, is when a baby is born too early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed.
Mobile phone lines inside Sudan are cut before planned protests
The coup ended a transitional partnership between the military and civilian groups that helped topple autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

