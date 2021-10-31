Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
EUROPE
By Reuters
| October 31st 2021
A man bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.
It was the first such fatality in the country since such events resumed after COVID-19 curbs were relaxed during the summer.
The 55-year-old man, who has not been named, was repeatedly attacked by the bull at the festival in Onda, the town's council said on Saturday.
Other participants tried to entice the animal away but their efforts failed.
The man died later on Saturday in hospital in the nearby town of Villareal after haemorrhaging blood from a wound in his left thigh that perforated his artery, emergency services said. He also suffered a head wound.
KEEP READING
Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final
Spain end Italy's long unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Italy into Euro 2020 final with shoot-out win over Spain
Onda Council cancelled all bull-running planned at the town's festival, which will end on Sunday. Other activities were not affected.
A public debate over whether bull-running festivals should be abolished has become more heated in recent years, and only a small number have taken place since Spain's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
The animals let loose for the runs are generally used in bullfights later on the same day. A 2020 survey by Electomania, a polling company, found 46.7% of Spaniards were in favour of banning bullfighting, 34.7% were not in favour but did not back a legal ban and 18.6% believed it should be preserved.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya's All-star team unveiled ahead of trip to Spain
Kenya earns two points to climb up in the world rankings as Simba defeated Spain in a test match
One Kenya Alliance takes campaigns to Mt KenyaOne Kenya Alliance chiefs Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Cyrus Jirongo.
Relationship Dilemma: Should I tell my wife I secretly got a vasectomy?I secretly underwent a vasectomy. I did not consult my wife. She has been pestering me that she wants a third child.
MOST READ
Former LSK boss Gichuhi and Weda lose parastatal jobs after barely one month
NATIONAL
- MP donates 250 motorbikes to empower youth
RIFT VALLEY
- We only receive students’ fees from government, private varsities say
EDUCATION
- Ruto reaches out to Kalonzo, seeks deal
POLITICS
- You have humiliated us in public, nurses tell Kagwe
NATIONAL
- Police seize lorry ferrying eggs worth Sh2.7m from Uganda
NYANZA
By James Omoro