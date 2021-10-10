× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

France to give Abomey Palace artefacts back to Benin - Macron

WORLD
By Reuters | October 10th 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron in Montpellier, France, on October 8, 2021. [Reuters]

France will give back to Benin artworks that were taken from the former French colony's Royal Palaces of Abomey, which has since become a UNESCO World Heritage site, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Macron said that 26 works will be given back to Benin at the end of October in the presence of Benin President Patrice Talon. He did not describe the works he was referring to, or where they are currently being stored.

"At the end of October, we will restitute 26 treasures of Abomey. It is a work of restitution and a real scientific and artistic cooperation, with an investment of the French development agency in scientific training so that these works can be received in the best possible conditions," Macron said at a France-Africa summit in the French city of Montpellier.

A 2018 report by French art historian Benedicte Savoy and Senegalese economist Felwine Sarr recommended the widespread return of cultural artifacts removed from Africa and identified 46,000 objects that would qualify for restitution at Paris museum Quai Branly, which holds some 70,000 African objects.

KEEP READING

 Envoy to return to US after Biden-Macron call

 Envoy to return to US after Biden-Macron call

 France's Macron asks Rwanda for forgiveness over genocide

 Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief at Paris conference

Share this story
Relationship Dilemma: My husband lost interest in intimacy, should I replace him?
My friends advise me to see a counsellor or get someone to replace him. I am looking for a lasting solution.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres
French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron
Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund

By Standard Reporter | 1 day ago

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC