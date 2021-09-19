× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues

ASIA
By Reuters | September 19th 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, on June 15, 2021. [Reuters]

Australia was "upfront, open and honest" with France about its concerns over a deal for French submarines, its defence minister said on Sunday, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis.

Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing on Thursday a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with U.S. and British technology in a trilateral security partnership.

The move infuriated France, a NATO ally of the United States and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-says-he-made-clear-france-possibility-scrapping-submarine-deal-2021-09-17 from Washington and Canberra, and riled China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-get-us-nuclear-submarine-technology-china-looms-large-2021-09-15, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deal has put Washington in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France that analysts say could do lasting damage to the U.S. alliance with France and Europe, throwing also throws into doubt the united front https://www.reuters.com/world/french-break-up-blow-bidens-china-focused-alliance-rebuilding-2021-09-18 that the Biden administration has been seeking to forge against China's growing power.

KEEP READING

 India, Australia urge all nations to ensure no territory under their control is used for terror attacks

 She would wave at the screen whenever she saw me: Larry Madowo eulogises grandma

 39 years in a coma, now dead: What Jean-Pierre Adams missed

 Kenya's 98-year-old Standard Six pupil now a superstar in France

Paris has called the cancellation a stab in the back https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/australia-made-huge-mistake-cancelling-submarine-deal-says-french-ambassador-2021-09-18, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying relations with the United States and Australia were in a "crisis".

But Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday that Australia had been raising concerns with France over the order - valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more today - for a couple of years.

"Suggestions that the concerns hadn't been flagged by the Australian government, just defy, frankly, what's on the public record and certainly what they've said publicly over a long period of time," Dutton told Sky News.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he had expressed "very significant concerns" about the deal to French President Emmanuel Macron in June and made clear Australia "would need to make a decision on in our national interest".

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia had informed France of the deal but acknowledged on Sunday the negotiations had been secret, given the "enormous sensitivities".

Dutton and Birmingham declined to reveal the costs of the new pact, although Dutton said "it's not going to be a cheap project".

RELATED VIDEOS

Australia's biggest city, Sydney, ushers in the New Year 2016 with spectacular midnight fireworks

KTN Weekend Prime 20th December 2015 (Air France Bomb scare,Nairobi's dog spa)

Bomb scare forces French plane to make an emergency landing in Mombasa

How pandemic reduced Heathrow Airport activities
Heathrow Airport was ranked as Europe's busiest airport, welcoming a record 80.9 million passengers in 2019
Former R. Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'
Kelly lost his temper in 2015 after she supposedly ruined a surprise birthday party for Kash Howard, and had her sign an "apology letter
Share this story

MOST READ

Uhuru, Raila have teamed up to lock me out – Ruto
Uhuru, Raila have teamed up to lock me out – Ruto

POLITICS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Taliban say Afghan boys' schools to reopen, no mention of girls

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Taliban say Afghan boys' schools to reopen, no mention of girls
India-US hold 2+2 inter-sessional meeting, discuss inclusive Indo-Pacific

By Agencies | 2 days ago

India-US hold 2+2 inter-sessional meeting, discuss inclusive Indo-Pacific
Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead
India, Australia urge all nations to ensure no territory under their control is used for terror attacks

By Standard Reporter | 5 days ago

India, Australia urge all nations to ensure no territory under their control is used for terror attacks

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC