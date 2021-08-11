× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ICC official discusses in Sudan accelerating handover of Darfur suspects

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 11th 2021

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir is seen inside the defendant's cage during his and some of his former allies trial over the 1989 military coup at a courthouse in Khartoum, Sudan September 15, 2020. [Reuters]

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has held talks with Sudanese officials on accelerating practical steps to hand over those wanted by the court over alleged atrocities committed in Darfur in the early 2000s, two senior Sudanese government sources said on Wednesday.

Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years until he was ousted in 2019, is among those sought by the ICC, though the sources did not mention any specific names.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in 2009 and 2010 for Bashir, accusing him of masterminding atrocities in his campaign to crush a revolt in the western region of Darfur. Some 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million driven from their homes.

The sovereign council, a joint military and civilian body overseeing Sudan's transition towards democracy confirmed in a statement that ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan was in Khartoum for talks but made no comment on what was agreed.

 South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

 Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

 ICC rejects Gicheru's bid to appeal against charges

 South Sudan's VP Machar deposed by party: rival leaders

It quoted Khan as saying: "We will accomplish our mission in order to achieve the expectations of the international community, especially with regard to Security Council resolutions to achieve justice towards the heroes of Darfur, the victims and the living, who are hungry to achieve justice."

Sudan's cabinet has already agreed to join the ICC and hand over those wanted by the court, but the decision also needs the approval of the sovereign council.

WAR CRIMES

Another of the key people accused of war crimes and genocide in Darfur, Ahmed Haroun, said in May he would prefer to be tried by the ICC rather than by what he said were biased Sudanese courts.

Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein, a former interior minister, is also wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain, former leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, one of two significant armed groups in Darfur that signed a peace deal with the transitional authorities last year, also faces war crimes charges.

Ali Kushayb, another Bashir ally, surrendered to the ICC in the Central African Republic in June last year.

Bashir, Haroun and Hussein are currently imprisoned in Sudan. Nourain is at large.

ICC registry spokesman Fadi El Abdallah could not comment on Wednesday's talks in Khartoum and referred further questions to Khan's office. Spokespeople for Khan, who took the job in June, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Khan, who will visit Darfur in November and submit a report on progress there to the U.N. Security Council, is expected to hold a news conference in Khartoum on Thursday.

Museveni gifts luxurious vehicles to Ugandan Olympic medalists, promise to build houses for gold medalist
President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday afternoon presented Uganda's medal winners with luxurious vehicles –for their remarkable performance.
Apologise by Friday or we meet in court, Matiang’i tells Itumbi
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i claims that Dennis Itumbi defamed him on Twitter between July 9, 2021 and August 9, 2021.

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting
Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction
Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus
Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

By Patrick Vidija | 2 days ago

Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

