Seizure of Sh3.6b drug haul in Msambweni puts Coast trafficking routes in focus

The Sh3.6 billion drug seizure in Kwale raises fresh questions about drug trafficking networks along Kenya’s Coast. [iStockphoto]

A multi-agency operation on the Coast has seized 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine worth Sh3.6 billion, putting Kenya back in the spotlight as a transit point for international drug syndicates. The latest seizure comes a year after similar drugs worth Sh8.2 billion were seized near the Kenyan Coast in October 2025.

Yesterday's operation, which was led by the Coast team of the National Anti-Narcotics Bureau (NANB), also saw the arrest of two Tanzanian nationals and a Ugandan woman from houses in a remote village of Kinondo and Shirazi in Kwale County's Msambweni constituency.