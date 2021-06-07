× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau 'reported' dead

AFRICA
By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | June 7th 2021

Abubakar Shekau, leader of rival Nigerian militant Islamist group Boko Haram is dead, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) said in an audio recording obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

Shekau died around May 18 after detonating an explosive device when he was being pursued by ISWAP fighters following a battle, a person purporting to be ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said on the audio recording.

Two people familiar with al-Barnawi told Reuters the voice on the recording was that of the ISWAP leader.

Neither Boko Haram nor the Nigerian government has confirmed his death.

"He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive,” a voice believed to be that of Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said in the recording that has gone viral.

KEEP READING

 Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?

 Boko Haram kills 69, razes village in northern Nigeria: sources

 44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison

 Chad: the Chadian army shaken by the death of a hundred men

"Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth," the voice went on.

Shekau took over the reins of Boko Haram in 2009 after its founder passed away in police custody and led the militia group from an unpopular group to a rebel group that has swept North-East Nigeria, BBC reports.

Since he took charge of the rebel group, more than 30,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes.

He has been reported dead severally, but he resurfaces in the long run.

Boko Haram gained universal attention in 2014 when it kidnapped girls from Nigeria’s Chibok school that elicited the #BringBackOurGirls movement to trend on social media.

Most of the girls have never been found to date.

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN Leo Wikendi Michezo April 2 2016

International Hard Rock Cafe launches in Nigeria's Capital Lagos

KDF relocates El Adde camp to new base

Share this story
Railway Golf club turns 100 years old
Club founded by Uganda Railway staff turns a hundred years old.
Meghan and Harry name baby daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Diana
The choice of name pays tribute to the queen after a difficult year for the couple and the wider royal family

MOST READ

Tanzania moves Mombasa consulate from Old Town to Kizingo
Tanzania moves Mombasa consulate from Old Town to Kizingo

COAST

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uganda closes schools for 42 days in new Covid-19 guidelines

By Winfrey Owino | 7 hours ago

Uganda closes schools for 42 days in new Covid-19 guidelines
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies in Lagos

By Jael Mboga | 1 day ago

Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies in Lagos
Embassies, international agencies can import COVID-19 vaccines, Samia Suluhu

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Embassies, international agencies can import COVID-19 vaccines, Samia Suluhu
Nigeria says it suspends Twitter days after president's post removed

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Nigeria says it suspends Twitter days after president's post removed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC