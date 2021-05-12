× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
All set for Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni inauguration

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | May 12th 2021

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir (c) arrives in Uganda ahead of President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony. [Courtesy]

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is being sworn in today at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

Security has been heightened in different parts of the capital city, Kampala.

Yesterday, police were heavily deployed outside the opposition National Unity Platform offices.

Museveni is being sworn in for a sixth term in office.

KEEP READING

 Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

 Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

 Governments should leave journalists alone

 Museveni’s critic seeks political asylum in Kenya

Standard Digital can authoritatively confirm that some Heads of State have already jetted into Uganda ahead of the inauguration, as others make way this morning.

The Ugandan government has confirmed the arrival and attendance of African President’s among them; Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Somalia’s Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, Ghana’s Nana Akufo Addo, DRC Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and Alpha Conde (Guinea).

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (centre) is received at Entebbe International Airport. [Courtesy]

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has left for Uganda this morning.

Kenya has sent two Cabinet Secretaries (Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo and Transport CS James Macharia) as representatives while Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Obisanjo is representing President Buhari.

Museveni won the highly-contested election in January this year to secure a sixth term in office, with 5.85 million votes (58.6%) against his main contender Wine who got 3.48 million votes (34.8%).

The 76-year old has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Security heightened in Kampala ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing in ceremony

FDC candidate Kiiza Besigye calls on the international community to reject the election results

Uganda Elections update: President Yoweri Museveni takes the lead as counting of votes continue

The changing face of Siaya town thanks to devolution
CS Wamalwa commissioned the new Sh75 million county headquarters. Among projects changing the face of Siaya is the Sh340 million High Court building.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

