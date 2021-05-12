All set for Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni inauguration
AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | May 12th 2021
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is being sworn in today at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.
Security has been heightened in different parts of the capital city, Kampala.
Yesterday, police were heavily deployed outside the opposition National Unity Platform offices.
Museveni is being sworn in for a sixth term in office.
Standard Digital can authoritatively confirm that some Heads of State have already jetted into Uganda ahead of the inauguration, as others make way this morning.
The Ugandan government has confirmed the arrival and attendance of African President’s among them; Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Somalia’s Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, Ghana’s Nana Akufo Addo, DRC Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and Alpha Conde (Guinea).
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has left for Uganda this morning.
Kenya has sent two Cabinet Secretaries (Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo and Transport CS James Macharia) as representatives while Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Obisanjo is representing President Buhari.
Museveni won the highly-contested election in January this year to secure a sixth term in office, with 5.85 million votes (58.6%) against his main contender Wine who got 3.48 million votes (34.8%).
The 76-year old has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
