Bobi Wine, Besigye decry police presence at their homes ahead of Museveni swearing-in

The homes of opposition politicians Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye have been surrounded by police as Uganda prepares for Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in on Wednesday, May 12.

The two took to Twitter on Monday night, May 10, to express concern over heavy police presence around their places of residence.

Both Wine and Besigye allege harassment of their supporters by law enforcement officers.

The former presidential aspirant maintains Museveni’s swearing-in for the sixth time as President is “illegal”.

“The coward is aware that he is [an] illegitimate [president], and that is why he is very scared of the people,” Bobi Wine said on the micro-blogging site.

Besigye wondered why the Government would deploy police to his house, yet he was out of the country.

Uganda’s National Army Deputy Spokesperson, Deo Akiiki, defended the police deployment, saying the move was meant to avert possible chaos.

“With credible evidence from intelligence, we shall not hesitate to arrest more of these schemers as and when we detect,” said Akiiki in a televised address.

NTV Uganda reports that at least 4,000 people, including 11 Heads of State, have been invited to Museveni’s swearing-in, which will be held at the Kololo Grounds in the capital Kampala.

According to reports by Ntv Uganda, Mr Museveni’s inauguration has been marred by an increased security presence especially in urban areas and their environs.

Museveni got 5.85 million votes (58.64 per cent) of the total votes cast in the January 14, 2021 presidential election, while his closest challenger, Bobi Wine, amassed 3.48 million votes (34.83 per cent).

Wine claimed the results were doctored to place Museveni as the winner.

Museveni came into power in 1986 after overthrowing General Tito Okello, whose regime lasted for only 181 days.

Since then, he has won all presidential elections in Uganda.

