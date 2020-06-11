×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US condemns deadly violence in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrest

By Mercy Asamba | November 19th 2020 at 11:06:12 GMT +0300

Uganda's presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Washington has chastised clashes that broke out in Kampala, Uganda and other towns following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Read More

The 38-year-old, a pop star and National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate, was arrested yesterday ahead of his campaign rally in Luuka District, Eastern Uganda.

Following his arrest, a scuffle ensued between Bobi Wine’s supporters and Ugandan police leading to the death of three people with thirty-four others injured, according to Uganda’s police spokesman Fred Enanga.

In a tweet, the US Uganda Mission, extended sympathy to the victims of the deadly violence and their families as they called for an end to the violence in the East African country.

“The United States deplores the violence that has claimed multiple lives today, and we extend our sympathy to the victims’ families and loved ones.  We urge all parties to renounce violence, undertake good-faith measures to reduce tensions, and respect fundamental freedoms,” it said.

A supporter of Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine carries his poster during street protests against his arrest during a campaign rally. [AFP]

Police accused Wine of having more than 200 supporters recommended by the Electoral Commission as per the order to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the campaigns period.

But police have been blamed for using excessive force against the protestors.

Wine is challenging President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of National Resistance Movement in the upcoming Presidential election slated for January 14, 2021.

Museveni has been in power since 1986.

Securing a new term would potentially extend the 75-year-old’s rule to four decades. He has won five presidential elections so far.

In 2017, Uganda’s parliament removed an age cap from the constitution, allowing him to seek another four-year term. The country’s top court upheld the decision.

Related Topics
Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine Uganda Violence
Share this story
Previous article
Co-op Bank, Absa profits drop on account of Covid-19
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Don’t allow virus to expose women to rights abuses
Don’t allow virus to expose women to rights abuses

LATEST STORIES

US condemns deadly violence in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrest
US condemns deadly violence in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrest

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

2 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

10 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

10 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 11 hours ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 11 hours ago
Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby

Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby
Anyango Atieno 11 hours ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 11 hours ago

Read More

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Africa

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Security crisis dominates as Burkina heads to polls

Africa

Security crisis dominates as Burkina heads to polls

Security crisis dominates as Burkina heads to polls

Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Africa

Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.