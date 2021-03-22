×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Kenyatta attends State funeral of former Tanzanian President Magufuli in Dodoma

By PSCU | March 22nd 2021 at 19:30:01 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta pays his last respects to former Tanzania President Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli during the State Funeral at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta today joined thousands of Tanzanians and visiting leaders, among them eight other African Heads of State, at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma for the State Funeral of former President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

The President, who was accompanied by EAC Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed, attended the sombre ceremony alongside Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo) and Felipe Nyusi (Mozambique).

Also present were President's Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Azali Assoumani (Comoros), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Edgar Lungu (Zambia), and Mogkweetsi Masisi (Botswana).

In his address, President Kenyatta eulogised the fallen former Tanzanian Head of State as a hardworking and transformative leader whose rich legacy of success within a very short time earned him recognition and respect the world over.

"We mourn the loss of our friend, our brother, a hardworker, the Honorable John Pombe Magufuli. The President who was respected not only here in Tanzania but also in the entire East Africa, the whole of Africa and the entire world.

Read More

"He showed us that, as Africans we have the potential to liberate ourselves from dependence on foreigners. That we have potential as Africans to manage our economies and ensure that our people get justice," he said.

The President, who is also the current Chairperson of the East African Community, said the late Dr Magufuli was a close ally with whom he spoke regularly, exchanging ideas on the relationship between Kenya and Tanzania, and the progress of the regional bloc.

He wished President Samia Suluhu success as she takes over the leadership of Tanzania, assured her of Kenya's and the regions backing, and rallied Tanzanians to fully support their new leader.

"My sister Samia, and now my colleague President, you've been shown the way by our brother, the late Magufuli. You have the mandate, now go forth and serve the people.

"The people of Tanzania are behind you. Ours is to urge you to continue with the unity you have, work together and support your new President so that she completes the work started by our departed brother," President Kenyatta told his Tanzanian counterpart.

In her address, the new Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the late Dr Magufuli was loved by many in Tanzania and the region, and regretted the passing away of the former Head of State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in Dodoma, Tanzania to attend the State Funeral of late former Tanzania President Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. [Courtesy]

"It is difficult to reconcile with the fact that Dr Magufuli is nolonger with us," President Suluhu said, adding that the late leader was her mentor who helped lift the political profile of Tanzanian women.

"Forever, I will thank him (the late Dr Magufuli) for my success and the success of the women of Tanzania. Through him, Tanzania got its first woman Vice President who is now the first Woman President," she said.

Beneath his no-nonsense approach to the management of public affairs, President Samia said Dr Magufuli was a loving fatherly figure with a playful streak that was only known to those that worked closely with him.

"To many Dr Magufuli was known as a no-nonsense person but for those of us that worked with him, he had a jolly side. He loved to see results and expected nothing but results. He had no time for hatred and sideshows," President Suluhu recalled.

She assured Tanzanians and the region that she had what it takes to step into the shoes of Dr Magufuli, who was nicknamed 'bulldozer', and lead the East African country into a future of prosperity.

"For those in doubt, this woman will be an effective President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Whoever is standing here is the President. I want to repeat that whoever is standing here, is the President of Tanzania whose gender is female," President Suluhu affirmed.

President Suluhu assured Mrs Janeth Magufuli, the widow of the former President, that her administration will continue looking after her and the family of the departed leader.

In their speeches, the visiting Heads of State eulogised Dr Magufuli as a brave, progressive and firm leader who served with great dedication.

President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo who is also the current Chairperson of the African Union described the late former President as a "nationalist and a great defender of the economic freedom of Africa".

The Congolese leader said Dr Magufuli will forever be remembered for his relentless fight against corruption, and assured Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu of the Africa Union's support as she steers her country forward.

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa mourned the late Dr Magufuli as a forthright and bold leader who advocated for the adoption of Kiswahili language in African countries.

Related Topics
President Kenyatta Magufuli Dodoma President Uhuru Kenyatta John Pombe Joseph Magufuli
Share this story
Previous article
Tax on water, tax on life
Next article
More labour pain cases on exam day

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

We cannot afford to lose more lives to the pandemic
We cannot afford to lose more lives to the pandemic

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

By Too Jared
Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

By Reuters
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

By Reuters
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

By Reuters
10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

By Reuters
Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

By Jael Mboga
Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.