×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

By Reuters | January 7th 2021 at 08:46:51 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the U.S. presidential elections amid riots in the capital.

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets “as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.,” after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

One woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol building in the chaos.

Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump’s page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

Read More

Facebook and YouTube, owned by Alphabet’s Google, also removed a video in which Trump continued to allege the presidential election was fraudulent even as he urged protesters to go home.

The video was removed from Instagram and the president’s account there would also be locked for 24 hours, Adam Mosseri, chief of Facebook-owned Instagram, said in a tweet.

YouTube did not take any further immediate action against his account.

Tech companies have been under pressure to police misinformation on their platforms around the U.S. election, including through calls by users on Wednesday for major platforms to suspend Trump’s accounts.

The president and his allies have continuously spread unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that have proliferated online. Trump on Wednesday blamed Vice President Mike Pence for lacking “courage” to pursue those claims in a tweet that Twitter later took down.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RISK OF VIOLENCE

Facebook’s vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the social media company believed the president’s video “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” saying the action was part of “appropriate emergency measures.”

YouTube said Trump’s video violated its policy against content that alleges “widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election.”

Both Facebook and Twitter had originally added labels and measures to slow the video’s spread.

Dozens of Facebook staffers called for executives to clarify how they were handling Trump’s posts, with some calling for his account to be taken down for inciting the violence at the Capitol, according to internal posts seen by Reuters.

“Can we get some courage and actual action from leadership in response to this behavior? Your silence is disappointing at the least and criminal at worst,” one employee wrote.

Internal communications managers quickly closed comments on the threads, saying in identical posts that updates would be provided but “the priority right now is actively dealing with the ongoing situation.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the internal posts.

Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos tweeted: “Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off.”

Civil rights groups including The Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change called for social media companies to suspend Trump’s accounts permanently.

According to researchers and public postings, violent rhetoric and advice on weaponry ramped up significantly in the past three weeks on many social media platforms as multiple groups planned rallies for Wednesday, including Trump supporters, white nationalists and enthusiasts of the wide-ranging conspiracy theory QAnon.

Related Topics
Twitter Facebook Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
World stunned by Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol, attempts to overturn election
Next article
Twitter suspends Trump from tweeting for 12 hours over violations

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests
Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

LATEST STORIES

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

5 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

11 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 6 minutes ago
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Anne Atieno 9 hours ago
Raila shifts gears in change of strategy ahead of 2022

Raila shifts gears in change of strategy ahead of 2022

Daniel Wesangula 9 hours ago
Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 9 hours ago

More stories

Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

By Reuters
Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

By Reuters
WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

By Reuters
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

By Mirror
Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

Niger stages historic elections despite jihadist attacks

By AFP
Niger stages historic elections despite jihadist attacks

Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

By Reuters
Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.