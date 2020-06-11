×
Donald Trump shares plans to run for US President again

By Mirror | December 2nd 2020 at 09:07:34 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has shared his plans to run for US President again, suggesting he will enter the race for 2024.

The Republican reportedly told a boisterous crowd at the White House Christmas party on Tuesday: "I'll see you in four years."

Trump is still trying to overturn last month's election result which saw him beaten by Democrat Joe Biden amid unproven claims the process was rigged.

The billionaire businessman has reportedly spoken in private about the potential for re-entering the presidential race after Biden's first term ends.

However, his Christmas party comments are the first time he has publicly implied he would be running.

Read More

"It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years," Politico reports Trump as saying.

The White House itself is currently dressed in full festive finery, with photos showing corridors lined with black urn-like pots filled with red and green foliage.

This year's theme for the decor was 'America the beautiful'.

However, despite the huge effort, First Lady Melania Trump has clearly gone to with her team of decorators, many have mocked the decorations - with one Twitter user saying the pots resembled funeral urns.

Meanwhile, no US government official is the "subject or target" of investigation in an ongoing probe by the US Justice Department into whether money was funneled to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, a department official said Tuesday night.

US District Judge Beryl Howell released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a "bribery-for-pardon" investigation.

About half of the 18-page document was blacked out, with the publicly available version providing few details of the alleged scheme, and naming none of the people potentially involved.

Presidents enjoy wide latitude under the U.S. Constitution in pardoning people convicted of federal crimes.

President Trump last week pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That was the first of what is expected to be a string of pardons in Trump's final weeks in the White House.

