Ethiopia PM orders final offensive against Tigray leaders in Mekele

By AFP | November 26th 2020 at 10:54:35 GMT +0300

Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, stands during an event to honour the national defence forces in Addis Ababa, on November 17, 2020. [AFP]

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday ordered Ethiopia's army to launch a final offensive against Tigray's leaders in their regional capital Mekele, saying the window for their surrender had expired.

"The Ethiopian National Defence Forces have now been directed to conclude the third and final phase of our rule of law operations," Abiy said in a statement on Twitter. 

"In this final phase, great care will be given to protect innocent civilians from harm. All efforts will be made to ensure that the city of Mekele, which was built through the hard work of our people, will not be severely damaged."

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Prize, late Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to surrender -- an ultimatum rejected by the leader of the dissident northern region, whose forces have been fighting Ethiopian troops for three weeks.

Read More

Ethiopia's army said it was encircling the city with tanks ahead of an assault on the TPLF. Rights groups have warned that attacking the city could violate international law.

Abiy called on Mekele's half a million inhabitants to "stay at home and stay away from military targets, and take all necessary precautions", and urged them to hand over TPLF forces in their midst.

"We would like to assure you that our National Defence Forces have carefully devised a strategy to bring the TPLF criminal clique to justice, without harming innocent civilians, heritage sites, places of worship, development institutions and property," he said.

Abiy Ahmed Tigray TPLF
CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

9 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

15 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

17 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike
Daniel Chege and Mercy Kahenda 11 hours ago
Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything

Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything
Graham Kajilwa 11 hours ago
City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m

City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m
Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago
Corona sinks 2 million Kenyans into poverty

Corona sinks 2 million Kenyans into poverty
Dominic Omondi 11 hours ago

Read More

South Africa's Zuma still popular despite graft scandals

Africa

South Africa's Zuma still popular despite graft scandals

South Africa's Zuma still popular despite graft scandals

Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

Africa

Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

Sudanese open arms to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

Africa

Sudanese open arms to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

Sudanese open arms to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

