×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ghana anti-graft prosecutor quits over 'interference'

By AFP | November 17th 2020 at 13:08:05 GMT +0300

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo. [File]

Ghana's special anti-corruption prosecutor has quit, accusing President Nana Akufo-Addo of "political interference" over a report into a controversial gold royalties deal.  

The move comes just three weeks ahead of a presidential election that sees Akufo-Addo facing a tight race against former leader John Mahama. 

Former attorney general Martin Amidu announced his resignation late on Monday, saying he had become convinced "that I was not intended to exercise any independence" in the job.  

"You had laboured under the mistaken belief that I could hold the Office of the Special Prosecutor as your poodle," Amidu wrote in a letter to the president. 

Amidu was appointed by Akufo-Addo in 2018, sparking hopes that he could help curb graft in the country. 

The prosecutor said he decided to quit after the president tried to get him to "shelve" a scathing report on a plan to sell the bulk of Ghana's future gold royalties to an offshore firm.

The government is seeking to cash in on the high price of gold and raise some $500 million dollars (420 euros) by floating half of the firm on the London Stock Exchange. 

Read More

Amidu accused Akufo-Addo of trying to act as "a judge in your own cause" after the report contained "negative anti-corruption assesments" over the the presidency's role.

There was no immediate response from the presidency to the allegations but officials have previously insisted they are acting transparently.  

The report was eventually published two weeks ago and the government has said it was delaying the London floatation in the face of opposition until after elections on December 7. 

The authorities insist the plan will help Ghana raise vital cash to help offset the damaging impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its economy.  

Ghana is viewed as one of West Africa's most stable democracies but corruption remains a persistent problem. 

The country ranked 80th out 180 nations in Transparency International's 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, with a survey saying that a third of public service users had paid a bribe in the last year.  

Related Topics
Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo Martin Amidu
Share this story
Previous article
EU says it won't monitor Uganda election
Next article
Nobel body urges peace in Ethiopia where laureate engaged in conflict

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ghana to reopen international air borders from September 1
Ghana to reopen international air borders from September 1

LATEST STORIES

NMS halts issuance of new picking and dropping bays
NMS halts issuance of new picking and dropping bays

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

21 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

8 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 2 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 3 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 7 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

Africa

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

South Africa's Zuma says graft inquiry biased, seeks judge's recusal

Africa

South Africa's Zuma says graft inquiry biased, seeks judge's recusal

South Africa's Zuma says graft inquiry biased, seeks judge's recusal

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Africa

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.