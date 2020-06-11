×
Bobi Wine cleared to vie for presidency, says he’ll save President Museveni too

By Japheth Ogila | November 3rd 2020 at 13:47:46 GMT +0300

Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) in a past press conference. He has been cleared to vie for the presidency in the upcoming poll. [Photo: Courtesy]

At the crack of noon, the headline-making Ugandan pop star turned politician Bobi Wine tweeted in six letters. 

 

 

That was a succinct expression of relief after achieving what appeared to be an arduous task given his abrasive relationship with the police.

The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi had been cleared to vie for the Ugandan presidency come 2021 under his recently launched party National Unity Platform (NUP). He then tweeted a thanksgiving to mark his day. And perhaps Wine just forgot the famous phrase “That’s it. That’s the tweet” to crown it off.

 

He had revealed that the police had served him with a letter on Monday detailing his route to the nomination centre at the Kyambogo Cricket Grounds in Kampala. His responses depicted a man who had doubts but had the drive of motivation. He called on the police not to harass him and his supporters and instead accord them the similar treatment they gave supporters of President Yoweri Museveni.

The legislator was escorted by his wife Barbie Itungo Kaygulanyi, his brother Fred Nyanzi and a host of four MPs and music celebrities.

The Daily Monitor reveals that Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byakama cleared Mr Kyagulanyi as a presidential candidate a few minutes to noon, opening up a forum for his speech.

The Ugandan electoral commission boss said, "I... duly declare Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu as a candidate for the 2021 election…"

Bobi Wine then stepped up to voice his acceptance speech for the nomination while giving his blueprints. He described the nomination as a step forward in saving Uganda from the shackles of dictatorship attaching it with an analogy that he and his party had exited the biblical book of Lamentation and were, therefore, heading to the book of Acts.

Acceptance speech

Wine, a fierce critic of President Museveni never shied away from firing a dig at Museveni's administration. He declared that he was resigned to save all Ugandans including the president himself.

“I take this moment to announce that what we are witnessing now is the launch of a critical phase in our struggle to liberate our country from a dictatorship that has crippled us for close to four decades.  We have closed the book of Lamentation.

We have now opened the book of Acts. I’m here to save President Museveni from himself; from his corruption and patronage, among others. Fellow Ugandans, I present myself as a servant, not a boss. We are going to run a people-centred government. Our government will zone Uganda into agricultural zones,” Mr Kyagulanyi stated, as reported by Daily Monitor.

The 38-year-old would then go ahead to market his ideas by saying that he is the face of the oppressed. He promised the voters that his administration would utilise technological inventions to propel the economy to greater heights.

“I am representing those who have been excluded from a system which works only for a few who, of course, are sitting and stepping on the necks of the many. We will focus on science and technology as a catalyst of development. Each sub-region will have innovation hubs. We are first-class brains stuck in a third world country,” he said.

He then promised a package not less than Sh1 million (Sh29,000) for the police officers while highlighting the pivotal service to the Ugandan citizens.

“There is no greater sacrifice like servicing in uniform. Our armed men and women will be respected. There will be mutual respect. You will know what the classified budget does if I’m elected President and the lowest-earning security officer will earn one million shillings,” he added.

But immediately after this, the Ugandan police pounced and arrested him. The officers took him to his home even as he vowed to unveil his manifesto against all odds.

 

 

Bobi Wine Robert Kyagulanyi National Unity Platform Uganda elections
