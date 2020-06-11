UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Trafalgar Square, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around around the world, in London, Britain, March 10 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has suspended an MP who took a train from London to Scotland despite knowing she had contracted Covid-19.

Margaret Ferrier, MP of Rutherglen and Hamilton West apologised in a statement she sent on twitter taking full responsibility of breaching the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions. I take full responsibility,” tweeted Ferrier.

The member of the UK parliament started experiencing mild symptoms on Saturday and Immediately took a Covid-19 test. On Monday, she was feeling much better and decided to take a 5 hours 40 minutes journey to London to attend parliament as planned. That evening, she received her results

However, it is not clear whether she got the news before or after her speech in parliament.

The following morning, she travelled back to Scotland by train with full knowledge of her status. On Wednesday, she told Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP even though it was assumed she had tested positive when she got to Scotland. On Thursday, it was discovered she tested positive on Saturday.

Ferrier’s decision elicited Shock and fury from his party members with some calling for her resignation.

“Margaret Ferrier should listen to her own words, do the right thing and resign. If she’s shameless enough to try and stay on after acting so recklessly, Nicola Sturgeon must sack her. Margaret Ferrier would expect nothing less.” Read a tweet quoting the words of Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson.

The fiasco comes at a time when the United Kingdom is facing a new surge in infections as the country records 6,914 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put in place a new set of restrictions. These include early closures of restaurants and pubs, wearing masks in shops and working from home if possible.

The Prime Minister has also warned of a second lockdown if the people don’t comply.