×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

By Judah Ben-Hur | October 2nd 2020 at 12:42:52 GMT +0300

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Trafalgar Square, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around around the world, in London, Britain, March 10 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has suspended an MP who took a train from London to Scotland despite knowing she had contracted Covid-19.

Margaret Ferrier, MP of Rutherglen and Hamilton West apologised in a statement she sent on twitter taking full responsibility of breaching the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions. I take full responsibility,” tweeted Ferrier.

The member of the UK parliament started experiencing mild symptoms on Saturday and Immediately took a Covid-19 test. On Monday, she was feeling much better and decided to take a 5 hours 40 minutes journey to London to attend parliament as planned. That evening, she received her results

However, it is not clear whether she got the news before or after her speech in parliament.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The following morning, she travelled back to Scotland by train with full knowledge of her status. On Wednesday, she told Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP even though it was assumed she had tested positive when she got to Scotland. On Thursday, it was discovered she tested positive on Saturday.

Ferrier’s decision elicited Shock and fury from his party members with some calling for her resignation.

“Margaret Ferrier should listen to her own words, do the right thing and resign. If she’s shameless enough to try and stay on after acting so recklessly, Nicola Sturgeon must sack her. Margaret Ferrier would expect nothing less.” Read a tweet quoting the words of Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson.

The fiasco comes at a time when the United Kingdom is facing a new surge in infections as the country records 6,914 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put in place a new set of restrictions. These include early closures of restaurants and pubs, wearing masks in shops and working from home if possible.

The Prime Minister has also warned of a second lockdown if the people don’t comply.

Related Topics
Covid-19 United Kingdom Boris Johnson Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Honda to leave F1 at the end of 2021 season
Next article
Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Violence against women and the link to the economy
Violence against women and the link to the economy

LATEST STORIES

Jubilee organ bans DP Ruto from party headquarters
Jubilee organ bans DP Ruto from party headquarters

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies
Fred Kibor 5 hours ago
Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts

Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts
Rodgers Eshitemi 11 hours ago
Clout-chasing is an all-time high in Kenya

Clout-chasing is an all-time high in Kenya
Alfayo Onyango 14 hours ago
Penning hits: Song writers and artistes tell of their experience

Penning hits: Song writers and artistes tell of their experience

Alfayo Onyango 14 hours ago

Read More

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

Europe

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

UK GDP collapsed nearly 20 per cent in 'second wave' Covid hit

Europe

UK GDP collapsed nearly 20 per cent in 'second wave' Covid hit

UK GDP collapsed nearly 20 per cent in 'second wave' Covid hit

Moscow extends school holiday over coronavirus

Europe

Moscow extends school holiday over coronavirus

Moscow extends school holiday over coronavirus

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.