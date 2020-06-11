×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

By Reuters | September 21st 2020 at 03:25:00 GMT +0300

A large, exhausted stag escaped French hunters with the help of environmental activists after it sought refuge near a building site north of Paris, video footage showed.

The images showed the panting deer, its tongue out of its mouth, collapsing on a stretch of asphalt next to a construction project outside the city of Compiegne on Saturday, surrounded by hunting dogs, police and bystanders.

In images released by anti-hunting group AVA on Monday, environmentalists are seen chasing away the dogs, after which the panicked deer gets up, crashes into metal fencing and then escapes back into the woods.

AVA spokesman Stanislas Broniszewski said his group had been tracking a deer hunt on Saturday when they spotted the animal.

“As more and more bystanders witnessed the scene, the hunters had to retreat and let the animal go. This kind of thing happens several times a week, but normally it remains hidden in the woods,” Broniszewski told Reuters.

In July, AVA and other environmental organisations launched a bid to organise a national referendum to ban hunting with horses and hounds.

“They are setting 50 to 60 dogs free in nature to hunt wild animals. It is no longer acceptable to torture animals for hours like that,” Broniszewski said.

Hunting groups say the activity is legal and should not be interfered with.

“Hunting with hounds is about respect for nature, certainly not about these images, which are regrettable and which society today does not accept, which we understand. We are taking measures to make sure certain things evolve,” French hound hunting association head Pierre de Roualle said on BFM TV.

Related Topics
Deer
Share this story
Previous article
UK official coronavirus cases soar in highest Monday since April 20 - and deaths up by 11
Next article
False 'age 41' claim held back my career, says Joseph Minala

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

False 'age 41' claim held back my career, says Joseph Minala
False 'age 41' claim held back my career, says Joseph Minala

LATEST STORIES

Dissolve Parliament, Maraga tells Uhuru
Dissolve Parliament, Maraga tells Uhuru

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon
Emmanuel Too 3 hours ago
Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful
Nancy Nzalambi 9 hours ago
I found my dream life in a burning jiko

I found my dream life in a burning jiko
Mike Kihika 9 hours ago
The ulcers that ate my liver away

The ulcers that ate my liver away
Yvonne Kawira 10 hours ago

Read More

Over 4,000 crude weapons used in ethnic clashes set ablaze

World

Over 4,000 crude weapons used in ethnic clashes set ablaze

Over 4,000 crude weapons used in ethnic clashes set ablaze

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

World

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

UK official coronavirus cases soar in highest Monday since April 20 - and deaths up by 11

World

UK official coronavirus cases soar in highest Monday since April 20 - and deaths up by 11

UK official coronavirus cases soar in highest Monday since April 20 - and deaths up by 11

Dancehall artist Machete Boloman lands a five year deal

World

Dancehall artist Machete Boloman lands a five year deal

Dancehall artist Machete Boloman lands a five year deal

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.