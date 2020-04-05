Angola doctors march against virus-linked police violence

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Best player! Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga wins another awardAt least seven young men were shot dead by police and army officers between May and July, according to Amnesty International. Angola's doctors' union led protests in Luanda to denounce police violence and demand an investigation into Dala's death. Hundreds of demonstrators chanted and waved face masks over their heads. Many wore black t-shirts with slogans such as "we want justice" and "don't kill us, the people need us".
SEE ALSO: Africa has dodged the virus bullet but has to keep every key lessonThere were calls for Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho to step down and for government to implement police reforms. Protesting doctor Rodrigo Joao deplored the death of a fellow healthcare professional who could have "served the nation for many years". "We need to draw attention to this mistake and correct it so that a citizen will not lose his life next time," Joao told AFP, denouncing the officers' lack of "humanity". Police at the scene allowed protesters to demonstrate peacefully and no clashes occurred. At the end of the march, doctors' union president Adriano Manuel reiterated calls for clarity around the circumstances of Dala's death.