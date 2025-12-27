×
Ride home ends in tragedy for assembly official

By Isaiah Gwengi | Dec. 27, 2025
Raychelle Dorothy Syamba.[Courtesy]

What was meant to be a journey home after a graduation celebration ended in tragedy when 38-year-old legal officer Raychelle Dorothy Syamba was found murdered hours after arriving in Bondo town.

Syamba had attended a graduation ceremony at Kabarak University on Friday before travelling back via Kisumu, arriving in Bondo at around 10pm. She then hired a boda boda rider to take her to her parents’ home in Got Agulu, but never arrived.

According to her elder sister Maureen, they had been in constant communication during the journey, and she was to pick her up in Usenge town. “She told me the motorcycle had run out of fuel, and that is when I suspected something was wrong,” recalled Maureen, adding that the last thing Dorothy mentioned was that they were on a rough road off the Bondo–Usenge highway. Minutes later, her phone went unanswered.

The following morning, passers-by discovered her lifeless body about 200 metres from the highway in Magawa village. Her mobile phone and personal belongings were missing. Police said the case is being investigated as a murder, with the homicide unit taking over.

Speaking at their home in Got Agulu, her father, Arthur Syamba, questioned the motive behind the killing. “I know my daughter is already dead, but it is important to establish what happened and who is behind this heinous act. This is not a normal attack,” he said.

Vihiga County Assembly Speaker Christopher Omulele described Syamba as a true testament to dedication and professionalism. “She left a solid impact on the team, and we thank God for her service to us,” he said.

 

