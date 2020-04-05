Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents

SEE ALSO: Brave women in wrestling spark change by speaking out on sexual abuseThe documents come from a long-settled civil defamation case against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who said Epstein kept her as a “sex slave” with Maxwell’s help. Maxwell has asked the federal appeals court in Manhattan to block the release from that case of a 2016 deposition about her sex life, also citing the threat to a fair trial. That court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Sept. 22. Maxwell’s criminal trial is scheduled for next July. U.S. prosecutors are expected by Thursday to respond to a separate request by Maxwell’s lawyers that she be moved into the general population at the Brooklyn jail where she is being held. The lawyers said Maxwell has been subjected to “uniquely onerous” conditions, including 24-hour surveillance and numerous body scans, and should be treated like other pretrial detainees.
SEE ALSO: 52 children abused in just one weekEpstein was found hanged last August in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, 2-1/2 weeks after an apparent unsuccessful suicide attempt. Maxwell’s lawyers called her treatment in jail “a reaction” to Epstein’s jailing and death.