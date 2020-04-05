';
U.N. chief warns world facing 'generational catastrophe' on education

By Reuters | August 4th 2020 at 07:46:47 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a video screen during a virtual climate summit, known as the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, in Berlin on April 28, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because of school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that getting students safely back to the classroom must be “a top priority.”

Guterres said that as of mid-July schools were closed in some 160 countries, affecting more than 1 billion students, while at least 40 million children have missed out on pre-school.

This came on top of more than 250 million children already being out of school before the pandemic and only a quarter of secondary school students in developing countries leaving with basic skills, he said in a video statement.

“Now we face a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities,” said Guterres as he launched a U.N. “Save our Future” campaign.

SEE ALSO: Why senators should resolve county cash standoff today

“Once local transmission of COVID-19 is under control, getting students back into schools and learning institutions as safely as possible must be a top priority,” he said. “Consultation with parents, carers, teachers and young people is fundamental.”

The U.N. recommendations for getting global education back on track come as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for schools to reopen in the face of opposition from some teachers and parents while COVID-19 is surging in many parts of the country.

The coronavirus, which first appeared in China late last year, has infected 4.6 million people in the United States and killed more than 155,000 Americans since February, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month.

Globally the coronavirus has infected at least 18.1 million people and there have been more than 689,000 known deaths worldwide, according to the Reuters tally.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Private colleges, schools fault CS on closure order

Raila returns from medical leave straight into revenue, BBI talks

Why Sakaja and Murkomen could be kicked out of Jubilee Party
Jacob Ngetich 8 hours ago
Why reinfections are making search for vaccine hard
Mercy Adhiambo 8 hours ago
Conspiracy theories explaining causes of Tsavo Park fires
Renson Mnyamwezi 16 hours ago
Wildfires invade Tsavo, wipe out millions of vegetation

Weldon Kipkemoi 16 hours ago

