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From waitress to property mogul: Gamble that paid off

By Ayoki Onyango | Jun. 26, 2026
Sarah Aluoch, CEO Sarahfine Investment Limited {Courtesy} 

At a time when many young professionals dream of stable employment and a monthly salary, Sarah Aluoch chose a different path. The decision was neither easy nor risk-free, but it transformed her life from a hotel employee serving guests to a successful entrepreneur managing properties, selling land and helping families find homes.

Today, the soft-spoken businesswoman in her early 40s runs Sarahfine Investments Limited, a property management and real estate company based in Utawala along Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass. Her journey from the hospitality industry to entrepreneurship is a story of determination, patience and calculated risk-taking.

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