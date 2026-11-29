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Organised by the Pan African Association of Judges of Environment, Land and Labour (PAAJELLA) with Hakijamii, the training was supported by WWF-Kenya and the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. [Photo Courtesy]

African judges and indigenous communities are calling for stronger legal safeguards in environmental and climate projects, warning that exclusion from decision-making, insecure land tenure and unfair benefit-sharing could expose residents to displacement and disputes.

The call was made during a two-day training workshop on rights-based environmental and climate governance in Africa, held on November 26 and 27.

Judges and community representatives examined land rights, conservation and carbon credit projects.

Organised by the Pan African Association of Judges of Environment, Land and Labour (PAAJELLA) with Hakijamii, the training was supported by WWF-Kenya and the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative.

PAAJELLA President Lady Justice Jacqueline Mogeni said conservation and development must advance alongside community rights.

“Communities should be partners and beneficiaries from the earliest planning stages, through implementation and oversight, with their land rights recognised and secured, competing claims resolved fairly, and their consent and fair benefits guaranteed before any project proceeds,” she said.

The judges backed the proposed Fossil Fuel Treaty, which seeks to complement the Paris Agreement by halting fossil fuel expansion and facilitating a fair transition to renewable energy.

Hakijamii Executive Director Zipporah Muthama said representatives from Kasighau in Taita Taveta, Narok Town and Loita in Narok, Nasaru Women in Kajiado, and Barut in Nakuru had shared experiences of insecure land tenure, displacement and exclusion from decisions affecting their resources.

The organisation will prioritise enforcement of land rights judgments to ensure communities receive court-ordered remedies.

“Legal victories must translate into real remedies for communities. We will work closely with affected communities to track the implementation of land rights judgments,” Muthama said.

On carbon credit projects, she called for indigenous peoples to be involved from the outset, with clear information and time to assess proposals, suggest alternatives and negotiate benefits. Hakijamii will help communities negotiate agreements, monitor delivery and hold project developers accountable.

She said residents needed sufficient time to understand proposals, assess effects on their livelihoods, put forward alternatives and negotiate how project benefits would be shared fairly before agreements are signed.

Masek Nepuki, a representative of the luitamasai community in Narok County, said residents were increasingly approached by companies seeking projects on their land but lacked knowledge to negotiate.

“We are receiving so many companies wishing to work with us, but with little knowledge of the guiding legal principles, we are not able to engage meaningfully with those companies or stakeholders,” he said.

“Even if you ask me to explain carbon credit in the Maasai context, I cannot give you a meaning because we have never engaged in that business,” Nepuki said.

WWF-Kenya Policy and Civil Society Partnerships Lead Jonathan Odongo said judges had a critical role in enforcing constitutional environmental rights and ensuring communities could access justice.

“Having an empowered judiciary, capable of analysing and issuing rulings that address matters affecting local communities and the environment, is significant,” Odongo said.

PAAJELLA plans to develop an African environmental case law compendium, organise community barazas and establish a judicial readiness index to assess courts’ preparedness for climate-related cases.