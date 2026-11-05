Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Two killed as motorist fleeing police runs them over in Busia

By Benard Lusigi | Nov. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Two people have been killed after a vehicle suspected to be transporting smuggled sugar hit pedestrians as the driver was fleeing from police in Busia town.

A boda boda operator and a woman died on the spot while another person was seriously injured in the accident that occurred at around 6 am on Wednesday near a petrol station.

Witnesses said the vehicle, a Probox suspected to be ferrying contraband sugar from Busia town headed towards Korinda, was being pursued by a police vehicle and two other Probox cars when the driver made a sudden turn towards the Malaba road.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate the turn, hitting two boda boda operators and the woman before the vehicle plunged into a ditch near the petrol station.

One of the boda boda operators reportedly sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Kevin Adima, a witness, said the pursuit involved a police vehicle and three Probox cars, with officers allegedly firing shots as they chased the suspected smugglers.

"We saw two vehicles and three Proboxes speeding towards Korinda. When they reached that point, they turned back. One of the Proboxes turned together with the police vehicle. They fired the first shot into the air, followed by another," he said.

Adima said the vehicle hit a pothole near the bridge, before ploughing into the boda boda operators and the woman.

"The Probox hit the pothole before hitting the first boda boda rider, then another one. It continued towards the ditch at Total petrol station. One of the riders suffered a broken leg and was rushed to hospital," he said.

The incident has sparked concerns over the growing trade in smuggled goods in Busia, with residents accusing law enforcement officers of failing to contain the vice despite repeated complaints about reckless driving by suspected smugglers.

Adima accused some police officers of allegedly colluding with smugglers and turning pursuits into dangerous encounters that put innocent road users at risk.

He claimed that some officers demand bribes from traders involved in the illegal business before later pursuing or escorting them, allegations that could not immediately be independently verified.

"These people should leave us to do our work instead of chasing us. When we engage in smuggling, they come looking for us. What do they expect us to do?" he said.

"Police officers in Busia are the ones causing these problems. They take bribes and then start chasing smugglers as if they are escorting them. They are the problem, and we want them transferred," he added.

The witness further claimed that some officers had remained stationed in Busia for years, raising questions about accountability and the effectiveness of police operations against cross-border smuggling.

Residents say vehicles transporting contraband goods routinely speed through busy roads, disregard traffic regulations and endanger pedestrians and other motorists in the border town.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Smuggled Sugar Busia Accident Malaba Road Cross-Border Smuggling
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved