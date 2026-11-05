Two killed as motorist fleeing police runs them over in Busia

Audio By Vocalize

Two people have been killed after a vehicle suspected to be transporting smuggled sugar hit pedestrians as the driver was fleeing from police in Busia town.

A boda boda operator and a woman died on the spot while another person was seriously injured in the accident that occurred at around 6 am on Wednesday near a petrol station.

Witnesses said the vehicle, a Probox suspected to be ferrying contraband sugar from Busia town headed towards Korinda, was being pursued by a police vehicle and two other Probox cars when the driver made a sudden turn towards the Malaba road.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate the turn, hitting two boda boda operators and the woman before the vehicle plunged into a ditch near the petrol station.

One of the boda boda operators reportedly sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Kevin Adima, a witness, said the pursuit involved a police vehicle and three Probox cars, with officers allegedly firing shots as they chased the suspected smugglers.

"We saw two vehicles and three Proboxes speeding towards Korinda. When they reached that point, they turned back. One of the Proboxes turned together with the police vehicle. They fired the first shot into the air, followed by another," he said.

Adima said the vehicle hit a pothole near the bridge, before ploughing into the boda boda operators and the woman.

"The Probox hit the pothole before hitting the first boda boda rider, then another one. It continued towards the ditch at Total petrol station. One of the riders suffered a broken leg and was rushed to hospital," he said.

The incident has sparked concerns over the growing trade in smuggled goods in Busia, with residents accusing law enforcement officers of failing to contain the vice despite repeated complaints about reckless driving by suspected smugglers.

Adima accused some police officers of allegedly colluding with smugglers and turning pursuits into dangerous encounters that put innocent road users at risk.

He claimed that some officers demand bribes from traders involved in the illegal business before later pursuing or escorting them, allegations that could not immediately be independently verified.

"These people should leave us to do our work instead of chasing us. When we engage in smuggling, they come looking for us. What do they expect us to do?" he said.

"Police officers in Busia are the ones causing these problems. They take bribes and then start chasing smugglers as if they are escorting them. They are the problem, and we want them transferred," he added.

The witness further claimed that some officers had remained stationed in Busia for years, raising questions about accountability and the effectiveness of police operations against cross-border smuggling.

Residents say vehicles transporting contraband goods routinely speed through busy roads, disregard traffic regulations and endanger pedestrians and other motorists in the border town.