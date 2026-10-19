Governor Barasa cites healthcare gains for award

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Kakamega governor Fernandez Barasa receives an award as position three in Leadership and Governance at the Africa Champions Awards International 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has been ranked third best in Leadership and Governance at the Africa Champions Awards International 2026, with investments in healthcare cited as part of his administration’s efforts to transform the county.

Barasa said the recognition reflected ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and promote socioeconomic development, highlighting the expansion of health facilities as one of his administration’s key achievements.

He said the county had renovated over 40 dispensaries, constructed 25 health centres and developed 14 sub-county hospitals as part of efforts to deliver healthcare to residents.

The governor said his administration was also partnering with the national government to construct a 750-bed teaching and referral hospital in Kakamega, which he hopes will be completed by the end of the year.

The facility is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs for nurses, doctors and other workers while supporting medical training and attracting patients from across the region. “Once completed, we will employ over 3,000 nurses and doctors in that facility, and that is one way of transforming the county because we are going to have medical tourism.”

Barasa said the investments were part of a broader development agenda covering education, road infrastructure, food security and empowerment programmes targeting women, youth and vulnerable households.

He urged residents to support initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and sustaining development.

Culture and Heritage PS Umi Bashir, who attended the event, called on Kenyans to reject divisive politics and embrace national unity.

Bashir cautioned against allowing political differences to undermine national cohesion, urging citizens to remain united despite their differing political opinions.

Barasa said Kenyans should focus on shared interests.