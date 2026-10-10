Kitale Forest Primary: Woman claims teachers assaulted her in staffroom

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A 24-year-old woman has come forward with serious allegations against the head of Kitale Forest Comprehensive School, claiming he assaulted her on school grounds after she sought answers about her Grade 7 brother’s ongoing dismissals due to unpaid fees.

Dona Makena, who lives in Meru Farm and a mother to one, filed a report at Naisambu Police Station following the incident that took place on October 6, 2026.

Makena explained that she reached out to the school head after her younger brother was sent home for lunch money, even though exams were in progress.

She insisted that she had already paid the fees, which she believed were being used for remedial lessons instead.

According to her, the phone call quickly turned sour, with the school head allegedly telling her to have her own children and do whatever she wished with them.

After her brother was reportedly sent home a second time, Makena went to the school with her mother. They were told that the school head wanted to meet with her and her father, who typically handled the payment of the student’s fees. She reported the situation to the education office, which then reached out to the school head.

Makena admitted that there were outstanding fees and was advised to clear them so her brother could take his exams. She called her father, Zaverio Mungathia, to bring money for the payment.

However, when Makena entered the school head’s office to make the payment and voice her concerns about the frequent dismissals, she claims she was told to leave after being accused of questioning his professionalism.

“Please listen to me and let’s discuss this like adults,” she recalled pleading.

Makena alleges that the school head then grabbed her by the collar and dragged her outside, where another male teacher took her into a staffroom and ordered her to kneel.

She claims she was kicked in the lower abdomen, hit multiple times on the head with a plastic pipe, and had her hands bound with a rope. During the altercation, her shirt was also torn.

Her father showed up and captured footage that quickly spread across social media. Makena, who had a Caesarean section four years back, shared that she started bleeding during the supposed assault.

“Blood came out of my mouth, and I had a blood clot form in my left eye,” she recounted.

She mentioned feeling dizzy and asked for a CT scan, calling for justice. Mungathia also claimed he was attacked and that footage was deleted from his phone without his permission, though he managed to recover it later.

He is seeking justice, stating that the incident has affected his son’s education.

County Education Director Dr. Pamela Akello told the Standard Newspaper that investigations into the reported assault are currently in progress.

Dr Akello mentioned that the appropriate authorities are examining the situation to uncover the details of the incident and decide on the best way to proceed.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and there hasn’t been an immediate response from the school.