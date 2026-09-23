Bungoma journalist appeals for Sh3 million to undergo kidney transplant

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Bungoma-based journalist Nelson Musungu addresses the press in Bungoma town on September 21, 2026. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

A Bungoma journalist has appealed to well-wishers to help him raise Sh3 million for a kidney transplant as he battles kidney failure.

Nelson Musungu was diagnosed with kidney failure in March 2026 and has since undergone treatment and medical assessments at several health facilities in an effort to manage the condition.

Musungu, who has worked with several media outlets, said the disease had taken a toll on his health and finances, forcing him to seek assistance to facilitate his treatment.

Addressing the press at his home in Kimilili, Musungu said he had sought treatment at several health facilities in different counties.

The journalist said he currently depends on dialysis sessions, which he undergoes twice a week at a facility in Bungoma town.

Musungu said his health had continued to deteriorate, prompting doctors to recommend a kidney transplant, which he hopes to undergo at MTRH in Eldoret on September 29, 2026, subject to completion of the required medical procedures and donor compatibility assessments.

“I am here appealing to good-hearted colleagues in the media space, churches, politicians, well-wishers and friends to intervene so that I can raise the Sh3 million amount to help me undergo a successful kidney transplant,” Musungu said.

Musungu said although the Social Health Authority (SHA) helps settle the cost of his dialysis sessions, he still faces significant expenses arising from transport, medication and other treatment-related needs.

“Besides the Sh10, 650 for dialysis, there are also many other things that need to be settled in between. During dialysis, there are a lot of medicines that are administered, and they are very expensive,” he said.

“This condition also comes with some challenges like anaemia and general body weakness,” he added.

He said the cost of travelling between health facilities and from his home in Kimilili to Bungoma town had also become a major financial burden.

As part of efforts to raise the required funds, Musungu's family will hold a fundraising event at their home in Kimilili on September 26, 2026.