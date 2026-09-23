The darker and unanswered question of Uhuru Kenyatta's declaration

Yesterday's explosive claim by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta that the late Raila Odinga won the 2022 General Election has opened a new front in the political battle with President William Ruto and revived questions that were at the heart of Raila's unsuccessful Supreme Court petition four years ago.
In a move that renews his political battle with his former deputy, Uhuru, for the first time, he publicly questioned Ruto's victory and said he believed Raila had won the election.
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