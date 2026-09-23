Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

The darker and unanswered question of Uhuru Kenyatta's declaration

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Kiambu Delegates Forum, May 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Yesterday's explosive claim by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta that the late Raila Odinga won the 2022 General Election has opened a new front in the political battle with President William Ruto and revived questions that were at the heart of Raila's unsuccessful Supreme Court petition four years ago.

In a move that renews his political battle with his former deputy, Uhuru, for the first time, he publicly questioned Ruto's victory and said he believed Raila had won the election.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta William Ruto Elections 2027 Kivumbi 2027
.

Similar Articles

I will speak up: Uhuru reopens ghosts of contested 2022 presidential election
I will speak up: Uhuru reopens ghosts of contested 2022 presidential election
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
16 hrs ago
.

Latest Stories

US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji
25 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Business
By Brian Ngugi
25 mins ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Politics
By Irene Githinji
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
By Brian Ngugi 25 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
By Jacob Ochiro 25 mins ago
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
By Ndungu Gachane 25 mins ago
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
By Josphat Thiong’o 25 mins ago
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved