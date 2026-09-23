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South Sudan government dissolved ahead of December vote

By AFP | Sep. 23, 2026
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South Sudan President Salva Kiir. [AFP]

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday dissolved the government and appointed a caretaker administration ahead of the country's first elections, a move analysts said gave him unbridled power.

The world's youngest nation achieved independence in 2011 but soon after plunged into a five-year civil war and figures among the poorest and most corrupt countries.

All vice-presidents, ministers and local administrators were removed and the national and state assemblies were dissolved in a presidential order aired by the national broadcaster.

According to the decree, the organised forces and judiciary will remain fully operational.

"The incumbent president shall remain in office as President of the Republic of South Sudan during the election period until the next elected president assumes office," it said.

Elections are due on December 22, having twice been postponed, but the government has failed to implement almost any of the preconditions set out in a 2018 peace agreement.

No voters have been registered, rival armies have not been unified and a long-awaited constitution has not materialised.

Amnesty International said the move was a "decisive step" for South Sudan towards a "historic election", but urged authorities to "ensure that a conducive environment exists for people to vote and stand in elections".

"The legitimacy of any election depends not only on whether it is held, but on whether people can exercise their rights freely, safely and equally," the rights group said in a statement.

The dissolution comes a day after changes to the National Elections Act that allowed Kiir to stay in power while removing all vice-presidents, appointed under the 2018 peace deal, during the election period.

The amendments also allow for the vote to go ahead despite the lack of a constitution or census.

Analysts warned in comments to AFP's Nairobi bureau that the changes offered Kiir unfettered control.

"Kiir will be the only person in power, without vice-presidents, without the executive, without the parliament," said Michael Wani, a lawyer and former member of the constitution drafting committee.

Independent analyst Machot Amuom told AFP there was a lot of "ambiguity" in the legal changes.

"The new law gives the president full powers... He can decide even not to go for elections for another year or another two years," Amuom told AFP.

 Tension

Earlier in the day, an AFP journalist said there was an increased military presence in the capital Juba.

"I have seen many soldiers present along the roads. This is not the normal thing in Juba, and I don't know what is happening. So I decided to close my shop," one vendor, who asked for anonymity, told AFP.

The Internal Security Bureau issued a directive, seen by AFP, ordering "all forces to be in uniforms and be on high alert for (3) days" from September 22.

A civil servant, who also asked for anonymity, told AFP his ministry had been closed without warning and military were posted outside.

"I was told to go back. I don't know what is happening," he said.

Tensions remain high between rival political groups, with opposition leader Riek Machar currently jailed on treason charges.

In that context, international observers fear the election could tip the country back into full-blown conflict.

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South Sudan Dissolves Gov't President Salva Kiir Caretaker Administration
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