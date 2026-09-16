Solar fish dryer to boost women's cross-border trade in Busia

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Fish preservation through a solar drying-cooling technology value addition and Quality Assurance system [Standard]

A solar-powered fish drying and preservation facility worth more than Sh10 million has been launched in Busia County to improve fish processing and strengthen cross-border trade among women entrepreneurs.

The facility, launched in Burumba, Busia town, is expected to enable members of the Busia Cross-Border Women Traders Association to process and preserve large quantities of fish within a shorter period, reducing losses and improving the quality of their products.

The association chairperson, Florence Atieno said the facility would transform the way women traders handle fish and open new opportunities for business expansion.

“This machine will help us dry and preserve more fish within a short time. It will reduce losses and enable us to add value to our products. Earlier we were using a solar drier, and we could spend a lot of time,” Atieno said.

Atieno says the solar drier was challenging because when the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) expired, they could do tests at least three times, going to Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) because mould and aflatoxin could be found inside.

She said the project would also create employment opportunities for young people involved in fish processing, packaging and marketing.

John Basweti of Trademark Africa said the facility was the result of a partnership between development organisations, government institutions and private-sector stakeholders.

“We want to see women traders move from selling raw products to value addition. This facility will improve fish preservation, increase the value of the products and strengthen cross-border trade,” Basweti said.

Basweti said there were a lot of post-harvest losses despite women doing fishing, cassava, and other agricultural products, which were wasted.

"With this solar dehydrator, the women are going to make sure they do value addition, store and have the right market," he said.

Kilimo Trust Africa official Andrew Cheboi said the project had the potential to create significant employment opportunities for over 342,000 in the border region.

“Through this fish programme that we are implementing across Africa, we are going to create more than 342,000 employment opportunities in the region, while contributing to the growth of the Kenyan economy,” Cheboi said.

He said they are also working in Kisumu County and other lake region counties of Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Turkana and Kwale.

Industrial Support Ltd official Mercy Masai and Primo Energy Africa Director Nelson Muhanji commended the women traders for embracing value addition and entrepreneurship.

Masai said investment in appropriate technology would enable small-scale traders to improve their productivity and compete more effectively in regional markets.

“Women are at the centre of trade in this region. Supporting them with the right technology means strengthening their businesses and the wider local economy,” Masai said.

Muhanji said the adoption of solar-powered technology would also provide a cleaner and more sustainable option for fish processing.

“The use of solar energy demonstrates that business growth and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand,” he said.